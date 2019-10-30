Table of Contents: Sensory storytime highlights November library events on the Iron Range

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Creating Sensory-Friendly and Inclusive Storytime Experiences for Children with Disabilities Workshop, with expert Renee Grassi, will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Arrowhead Library System headquarters in Mountain Iron.
The phrase “sensory-friendly” is a common term used in the autism community, but what does it mean and how can it apply to libraries?
Learn how to become more intentional to welcoming children with autism and other disabilities in your storytime programs.
In this workshop, attendees will gain background knowledge about autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities, as well as the concept of creating sensory-friendly storytimes.
Watch demonstrations of inclusive storytime elements, learn about effective tools to utilize during storytimes, and acquire strategies to make existing storytime programs more inclusive for all families.
In addition, Renee will share best practices for engagement with local disability community partners to welcome new families to the library.
Registration is due by Nov. 6
Morning refreshments will be provided and feel free to bring water bottles and other snacks if you so choose. A registration confirmation will be sent out two business days before the workshop.
Clock hour certificates will be awarded to all attendees. Please note a snow date has been set, just in case, for Friday, Nov. 22 at the same time.
The November library events are as follows: Please note that libraries are likely to be closed on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 28 -29 for Thanksgiving. Happy Holidays!
Aurora Public Library
Nov. 221: 6 p.m., Round-Robin Book Group Meeting- All Welcome!
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Babbitt Public Library
Nov. 4: 2 p.m., Book Club
Nov. 4: 6 p.m., Friends of the Babbitt Library Meeting
Nov. 6: 3:30 p.m., Make your own leaf necklace using alcohol ink- Limited to 16, must pre-register. Event sponsored by the Friends of the Babbitt Public Library.
Nov. 7 & 21: 2 p.m., Bingo. Event sponsored by the Friends of the Babbitt Public Library.
Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday Noon to 6 p.m., Friday Noon to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Buhl Public Library
Nov. 19: 6:30 p.m., Buhl Book Club “Under Ground” by Biwabik native Megan Marsnik
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Chisholm Public Library
Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Storytime
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday
Cook Public Library
Nov. 5-7: Scan for Keeps- Scan documents, photos, slides and/or negatives to preserve in digital format! Must pre-register 218-666-2210
Nov. 12-Dec. 12: Friends of the Library Holiday Basket Silent Auction and Raffle
Nov. 14: 4-6 p.m., Kids Crafternoon
Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 10a.m to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Closed
Ely Public Library
Friday: 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime
Nov. 4: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Nov. 8: 4-6 p.m., State-wide Star Party
Nov. 11: 3 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Discussion “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict- held on Front Porch
Nov. 12: 2-4 p.m., 5th Anniversary of the New Library Building!
Nov. 14: 2-8:30 pm., Escape from the Moon - NASA-themed escape room at City Hall (please call for time slots and more information)
November 20: 1:30 pm., Film Fiesta
November 22: 5 pm., Simple Meals 101
November 27: 1 pm., Movie Matinee
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays
Eveleth Public Library
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m., Storytime- Library does not open until noon.
Wednesday: 2:30 p.m., After School Movie- Free movie, popcorn and lemonade!
Friday: Knit@Noon
Nov. 13: 6-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Gathering- Debbie Hancock will present resources available through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Nov. 16: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Make and Take
Nov. 18: 5 p.m., Friends of the Library Meeting
Nov. 19: 3:30 p.m., Northwoods Nature/Phenology- Julia Hahn on winter birds
Hours of Operation: Monday to Wednesday from Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
Gilbert Public Library
Nov. 7: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
Hibbing Public Library
Friday: 10 a.m., Baby Storytime (Not on 8th)
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Storytime
Nov. 1: 1 p.m., Adult Coloring
Nov. 5: 3 p.m., Teen Space
Nov. 5: 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting
Nov. 7: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group
Nov. 12: 3 p.m., Teen Movie Time
Nov. 14: 3 p.m., Card Making Workshop
Nov. 21: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Hoyt Lakes Public Library
Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mountain Iron Public Library
Nov. 1: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Nov. 4: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story Time
Nov. 6: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Quilting Class- Holiday/Winter Table Runner. Contact the library to register or for more information. 735 - 8625
Nov. 12: 2 p.m., Book to Movie “The Martian” by Andy Weir
Nov. 13: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Quilting Class- Holiday/Winter Table Runner
Nov. 25: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story Time
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Virginia Public Library
Friday: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Storytime
Nov. 6: 2-4 p.m., Lego Club
Nov. 7: Noon, Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Nov. 12: 4-5 p.m., Friends of the Library Meeting
Nov. 13: Read with Me Dogs- Must pre-register
Nov. 21: Cook the Book- Comfort food- Must pre-register
Dec. 4: Winter Festival at the Library!
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
ALS Bookmobile Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31
Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)
Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)
Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)
Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 13; Dec. 4
Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)
Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)
Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)
Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)
Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)
Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Dec. 11
Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)
Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)
Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)
Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 21; Dec. 12
Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)
Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)
Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)
Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info
Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net
