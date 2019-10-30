Table of Contents: Sensory storytime highlights November library events on the Iron Range

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Creating Sensory-Friendly and Inclusive Storytime Experiences for Children with Disabilities Workshop, with expert Renee Grassi, will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Arrowhead Library System headquarters in Mountain Iron.

The phrase “sensory-friendly” is a common term used in the autism community, but what does it mean and how can it apply to libraries?

Learn how to become more intentional to welcoming children with autism and other disabilities in your storytime programs.

In this workshop, attendees will gain background knowledge about autism spectrum disorder and other disabilities, as well as the concept of creating sensory-friendly storytimes.

Watch demonstrations of inclusive storytime elements, learn about effective tools to utilize during storytimes, and acquire strategies to make existing storytime programs more inclusive for all families.

In addition, Renee will share best practices for engagement with local disability community partners to welcome new families to the library.

Registration is due by Nov. 6

Morning refreshments will be provided and feel free to bring water bottles and other snacks if you so choose. A registration confirmation will be sent out two business days before the workshop.

Clock hour certificates will be awarded to all attendees. Please note a snow date has been set, just in case, for Friday, Nov. 22 at the same time.

The November library events are as follows: Please note that libraries are likely to be closed on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 28 -29 for Thanksgiving. Happy Holidays!

Aurora Public Library

Nov. 221: 6 p.m., Round-Robin Book Group Meeting- All Welcome!

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Babbitt Public Library

Nov. 4: 2 p.m., Book Club

Nov. 4: 6 p.m., Friends of the Babbitt Library Meeting

Nov. 6: 3:30 p.m., Make your own leaf necklace using alcohol ink- Limited to 16, must pre-register. Event sponsored by the Friends of the Babbitt Public Library.

Nov. 7 & 21: 2 p.m., Bingo. Event sponsored by the Friends of the Babbitt Public Library.

Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday Noon to 6 p.m., Friday Noon to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Buhl Public Library

Nov. 19: 6:30 p.m., Buhl Book Club “Under Ground” by Biwabik native Megan Marsnik

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Chisholm Public Library

Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Storytime

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday

Cook Public Library

Nov. 5-7: Scan for Keeps- Scan documents, photos, slides and/or negatives to preserve in digital format! Must pre-register 218-666-2210

Nov. 12-Dec. 12: Friends of the Library Holiday Basket Silent Auction and Raffle

Nov. 14: 4-6 p.m., Kids Crafternoon

Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 10a.m to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Closed

Ely Public Library

Friday: 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime

Nov. 4: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Nov. 8: 4-6 p.m., State-wide Star Party

Nov. 11: 3 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Discussion “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict- held on Front Porch

Nov. 12: 2-4 p.m., 5th Anniversary of the New Library Building!

Nov. 14: 2-8:30 pm., Escape from the Moon - NASA-themed escape room at City Hall (please call for time slots and more information)

November 20: 1:30 pm., Film Fiesta

November 22: 5 pm., Simple Meals 101

November 27: 1 pm., Movie Matinee

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays

Eveleth Public Library

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m., Storytime- Library does not open until noon.

Wednesday: 2:30 p.m., After School Movie- Free movie, popcorn and lemonade!

Friday: Knit@Noon

Nov. 13: 6-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Gathering- Debbie Hancock will present resources available through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Nov. 16: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Make and Take

Nov. 18: 5 p.m., Friends of the Library Meeting

Nov. 19: 3:30 p.m., Northwoods Nature/Phenology- Julia Hahn on winter birds

Hours of Operation: Monday to Wednesday from Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Gilbert Public Library

Nov. 7: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Grand Rapids Area Library

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Hibbing Public Library

Friday: 10 a.m., Baby Storytime (Not on 8th)

Tuesday: 10 a.m., Storytime

Nov. 1: 1 p.m., Adult Coloring

Nov. 5: 3 p.m., Teen Space

Nov. 5: 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting

Nov. 7: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group

Nov. 12: 3 p.m., Teen Movie Time

Nov. 14: 3 p.m., Card Making Workshop

Nov. 21: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hoyt Lakes Public Library

Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Mountain Iron Public Library

Nov. 1: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Nov. 4: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story Time

Nov. 6: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Quilting Class- Holiday/Winter Table Runner. Contact the library to register or for more information. 735 - 8625

Nov. 12: 2 p.m., Book to Movie “The Martian” by Andy Weir

Nov. 13: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Quilting Class- Holiday/Winter Table Runner

Nov. 25: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story Time

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Virginia Public Library

Friday: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Storytime

Nov. 6: 2-4 p.m., Lego Club

Nov. 7: Noon, Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Nov. 12: 4-5 p.m., Friends of the Library Meeting

Nov. 13: Read with Me Dogs- Must pre-register

Nov. 21: Cook the Book- Comfort food- Must pre-register

Dec. 4: Winter Festival at the Library!

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

ALS Bookmobile Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31

Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)

Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)

Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)

Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)

Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13; Dec. 4

Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)

Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)

Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)

Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)

Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 20, Dec. 11

Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)

Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)

Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)

Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)

Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 21; Dec. 12

Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)

Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)

Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)

Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)

For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info

Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net

