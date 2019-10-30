7 takeaways from the Range Delegation

CHISHOLM — The Connect with the Range Delegation event on Tuesday evening revealed new dynamics in the regional goals of DFL lawmakers gearing up for the 2020 Minnesota legislative session.
The Hibbing and Laurentian Chamber of Commerces collaborated in hosting the meetup in the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Here are seven takeaways from the panel discussion, which included State Sen. David Tomassoni and State Reps. Julie Sandstede and Dave Lislegard.
Everyone is interested
in bonding
When moderators from Cleveland-Cliffs and Northeast Technical Services asked for his top three priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Tomassoni said, “bonding, bonding, bonding,” before explaining the past year in politics to an audience of more than 80 people.
Earlier this year, on the cusp of the Memorial Day weekend, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate’s Republican majority approved a two-year, $48.3 billion state budget. The last-minute settlement was mostly deemed a successful compromise by the GOP, which blocked the governor’s proposed tax and fee increases, including a 20 cent per gallon increase in the state’s gas tax, as well as halting movement on gun control measures. The DFL touted new money for pre-K through 12th grade and higher education and the preservation of funding for health care programs for more than 1 million people.
In recent weeks, DFL Gov. Tim Walz has been touring proposed bonding projects across the state. His administration received $5 billion in bonding requests, but he told the media that he expects to put forth $1.5 billion in requests to lawmakers during the session. He recently joined Iron Range legislators while visiting officials from the state Department of Natural Resources who are requesting $4 million for a second drill core library and repairs to a runway at the airtanker at Range Regional Airport airtanker base, both in Hibbing.
Tomassoni said that the Iron Range has about $50 million in bonding requests. “It’s small in the grand scheme of things, but we should ask for all of them.”
“We have projects for the east, central and west ends of the Range,” said Sandstede, who backed the governor’s pitch of taking advantage of low interest rates and Minnesota’s AAA bond rating to sell bonds.
Sandstede and Lislegard have several priorities
Aside from bonding requests, Sandstede touched on several of her other priorities for the legislative session, including the need to strengthen the lack of chemical dependency and mental health services in cities across the region. “This is really important for our youngest children and our oldest children. And it affects everyone.” She also mentioned a plan to map out how to team education with future workforce needs. “We need to help the winds of economy blow. We need to help the Range grow.”
Lislegard, who defined himself as a “mining guy” with a political mindset of “people before politics,” said he wanted to continue advocating for mental health and child care resources, as well as maintaining a pro-mining projects while finding ways to diversify the regional economy. He talked about his recent visit to the Catalyst Contest Festival in Duluth, where he spent time speaking with movie and television industry folk from Los Angeles and New York to film and hire on the Iron Range. “This is not about becoming Hollywood, but it’ll offer unique union jobs that could be here.”
Ongoing need for Broadband, potential solutions in hardwire and satellites
The Cities are good. Duluth is OK. Even the smaller cities across the Iron Range are doing just fine.
“But the rural areas need broadband,” Tomassoni said.
Broadband has long been a cuss word among rural taxpayers for a long time. And many people who live outside of city limits still lack access to high-speed Internet service they need to do their homework or make a living.
The House and Senate passed a bill this year that grants $40 million for the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program. Despite the money, people living out in rural communities in the region continue to struggle with the high cost of bringing infrastructure to their doors.
“We need money...” Lisegard said. “People are being left behind because of where they live and what they earn…”
“It’s costly and down at the state it’s one of the biggest roadblocks,” Sandstede said. “Our geography — rocks, trees, water — proves problematic. It’s also how fast technology is advancing.”
Down in St. Paul, there are two different thoughts on the matter. Some lawmakers are throwing around ideas of waiting things out for more advanced technology in the form of satellite broadband. Meanwhile, others are holding tight to the concept that people need hard-wired broadband ASAP.
As he told it, Tomassoni offered a tidbit on residents from Balkan Township having to circumvent a lag of service from Century Link by masterminding the creative solution in running “reporting towers” from Superior, Wisc. to Chisholm and then to Balkan and French Township. Century Link eventually hooked them up with service, but he voiced a necessity for “the private industry has to step up” in addition to getting money from the state and elsewhere.
HibTac is in trouble
The Range Delegation knows that Hibbing Taconite, the crown jewel of regional iron-ore mine and pelletizing plants, employs at least 735 workers and pumps about $450 million into the regional economy. And all three politicians realize that HibTac — owned by ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel — will run out of iron ore by 2024 unless local and state leaders along with the mining industry come up with a solution to find leasable property near Hibbing.
“It would be a devastating closure,” Tomassoni said. “It’s something we can’t let happen.”
Sandstede echoed his sentiment: “It wouldn’t just be the loss of jobs. It’s going to impact every community around here.”
The state of Minnesota has backed away from the issue, since most of the parcels of ore belong to private owners. In September, area mayors talked about land-exchange ideas to give HibTac access to leased iron ore reserves currently controlled by U.S. Steel in Keewatin.
Tomassoni said the “obvious thing to do is the land exchange” to extend the life of the mine.
In questioning whether ArcelorMittal and Cleveland-Cliffs would pay U.S. Steel to access the property, Lislegard said, “Even if the land-swap happens, it’s 10 to 12 years, so it will probably still stare us in the face.”
All agree Essar is a ‘bad actor’ but admit solutions are complicated
Two years ago, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought more than 3,500 acres of land in Nashwauk, located 14 miles west of HibTac. He has long talked about using the ore for his company’s pelletizing or advanced hot-briquetted iron operations in Minnesota and Ohio. He could also sell some of the ore to outside steelmakers. While Goncalves considers his plans, he has not secured state-owned mining permits in Nashwauk.
Meanwhile, his rival Mesabi Metallics holds the mineral leases. But that company has not finished building the Nashwauk-based ore-processing plant it inherited when buying the Essar Steel Minnesota out of bankruptcy in 2016.
After more than a decade of false starts, Essar Steel Minnesota has recently been criticized by the governor and members of the Range Delegation for dragging its proverbial feet on the project.
Several weeks ago, Walz called Essar Steel Minnesota “bad actors” when announcing that he was not interested in extending a lease agreement calling for the company to complete the pellet plant by the end of December. This week, Lislegard echoed his words, by saying, “Essar, pack your bag and get out. You’re a bad actor and we want nothing to do with you.”
Sandstede said that “ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel are the only three in the game right now” and the best case scenario involved “one of the companies offers to preserve the permits.”
Liselgard offered his own three-part solution: 1) Extend HibTac’s life with a purchase agreement with U.S. Steel. 2) The state pulls leases from Essar Steel Minnesota. 3) Start litigation and processes needed to rework the mess.
“I’ve been working on this project since 1996,” Tomassoni said. “I would love to see a pellet come out of that site before I die.”
Sandstede chimed in, “Me too.”
Lislegard bucks party-line voting
Earlier this year, the governor pushed a (mostly) DFL-backed measure to require utilities to provide 100 percent clean electricity by 2050, but the bill died largely due to Republicans saying it would jack up energy bills for businesses and households.
“I was the only Democrat in the House to vote ‘No’ on the energy bill because it didn’t help the Iron Range...” Lislegard said this week. “What is the cost for a clean environment? What is the cost of a clean conscious? In that bill, it didn’t take care of the Iron Range.”
Lislegard said he expected the governor to stick to his pledge of trying to pass another clean energy bill next year.
Three shades of blue
Historically, the Iron Range and, say, metro areas like The Cities have produced a different brand of DFLer.
But when a moderator asked, “Do you identify with the DFL party as it stands today?” Tomassoni, Sandstede and Lislegard presented themselves with varying shades of blue even among themselves.
Lislegard appeared to continue his message of being bound to no particular political party. “It’s not about a party. It’s people before politics.” He continued, framing his viewpoints in that seemingly Iron Range-styled political regionalism that has long made its way down to St. Paul. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re a Republican. I’ll work across the aisle. Both sides have issues. Both sides have extremists.”
Lislegard moved on to call out former Gov. Arne Carlson as “causing massive problems in our colleagues’ districts” for initiating town hall-esque listening sessions across the state on the proposed copper-nickel PolyMet mining project. The former Republican who now identifies as an independent and says the Canada-based company would be detrimental to the environment and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Last week, he held a hearing in Edina, just south of Minneapolis.
Sandstede followed the comments, but circled back to the importance of working across political aisles. “When the boots are on the ground, it doesn’t matter if you have a ‘D’ or ‘R’ behind your name.” She continued, saying she ran as a DFLer because of the party’s stances on working wages, labor, education and healthcare. She said she did not “bother herself with DFL division as the media writes” but rather remained “proud to still have a ‘D’ after my name.”
Tomassoni, the longest serving politician in the trio, said that sure, he gets “upset” with his own party. But the lifelong DFLer planned “to stay a Democrat” and to “continue the fight the fight.”
After nearly an hour of dialogue, Tomassoni, seated behind his political colleagues in a room full of mining companies and regional leaders, drew applause when he made the uncharacteristic move of citing the Old Testament verse in Deuteronomy 8:9: “a land where bread will not be scarce and you will lack nothing; a land where the rocks are iron and you can dig copper out of the hills.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.