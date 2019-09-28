AURORA — Take a culinary trip for just $10 at the Taste of Europe event happening in Aurora next Wednesday. The serving is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Our Lady of Hope Parish (Holy Rosary Catholic Church) across from the high school.
“We had over 125 people last year and expect it to be bigger this year as many people enjoyed the variety of foods we served,” committee member Rose Anttila said in an email. “We wanted to bring our parish and community together for a fun event in the fall and along with it a fundraiser.”
Carol Sherek of Biwabik will entertain with ethnic music on her button accordion. Homemade noodles will be available for purchase, and there will be raffles.
The planners patterned the event after the Ely Slovenian Union’s Taste of Slovenia. “We broadened it out from just Slovenian dishes to European dishes since we have many nationalities represented here on the East Range,” Rose Anttila said.
Committee members are Debi Anttila, Renee Koroshec, Kathy Rensink, Cathy Hiti, Pat Hakala, Teresa Lehtinen, Jean Stark, Deb Maki, Shelley Berts, Marie Hughes and Rose Anttila.
Many of the favorites from last year and new items are on the menu. The cost is $1 per “taste” and 12 tastes for $ 10.
Here is a listing of the foods to sample: German Potato Salad, Creme Brulee, Irish soup and bread, Reubens, ham balls, krumkake, Angel Wings, Finnish biscuit, Polish sausage, brats, potica, apple strudel, Swedish meatballs, Greek salad, bruschetta, Finnish prune tarts, Italian pasta, noodle soup, pirrakka, strukle and cevapcice.
Here’s background on some of the foods.
Krumkake — A Norwegian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar and cream. A griddle similar to a waffle iron is used to bake the thin round cakes. While hot the krumkake are rolled into small cones around a wooden or plastic cone form. Krumkake can be eaten plain or filled with whipped cream or other fillings.
Angel Wings — A sweet crisp pastry of dough that has been shaped into thin twisted ribbons, deep-fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. The cookies are found in several traditional European cuisines, Polish among them.
Creme brulee — A traditional French dessert, also known as burnt cream, with a rich custard base topped with a contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar.
Bruschetta — An antipasto from Italy consisting of grilled bread rubbed with garlic and topped with olive oil and salt. Toppings of tomato, vegetables, beans, cured meat or cheese.
Cevapcice — A fresh, unsmoked sausage found throughout Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Macedonia. They are formed by hand and not stuffed into casings, and the meat mixture has lots and lots of garlic. Originally, they were skewered and grilled over an open fire.
Pirrakka — Finnish pasties (also Karelian, Swedish, Estonian and Russian) with a thin rye crust and a filling of rice or mashed potato. Butter is spread over the hot pasties before eating.
Strukle, or strukli — A traditional Croatian dish made of only a few ingredients, including cottage cheese.
