HIBBING — After more than 15 hours of intense negotiations, the Teamsters and St. Louis County said Monday afternoon that they reached a tentative agreement to end the six-day strike by 186 workers that hamstrung the county’s ability to plow 3,300 miles of road in the largest county by total area in Minnesota.
The union said Monday night that it unanimously ratified the contract 133-0.
Brian Aldes, the Teamsters Local 320 secretary treasurer and principal officer said the agreement is “groundbreaking” for the snowplow drivers, mechanics and maintenance workers. Under the three-year agreement, union workers spread across the 6,680-mile county would see their base wage increased by 2 percent in 2020, and 2.25 percent in 2021 and 2022.
In addition to the wage increases, the county agreed to join the Minneapolis-based Teamsters Joint Council 32 Health and Welfare Plan including dental and vision coverage for bargaining unit employees. The agreement does not include changes to the sick leave accrual cap, but the county did agree to to an employer-financed Health Savings Account and to two more personal days for bargaining unit members.
“The vacation accrual has been standardized for all bargaining unit employees and sick leave accruals have been increased,” Aldes said in a statement released by the Teamsters Local 320.
Erik Skoog, the chief negotiator for the union, said in the statement that his “team deserves all the credit for negotiating an excellent round of contract negotiations.” He added, “I’m also proud the [sic] not one Teamster crossed the picket line.”
The county said it expected the strikers to return to work on Tuesday. Both parties plan on conducting legal reviews. The St. Louis County Board is expected to ratify the contract by the end of February, and it will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
Kevin Gray, the St. Louis County administrator, spoke on behalf of the county when saying in a statement that “we are thankful to have reached this agreement and to welcome our employees back to worth.” He continued, “Both sides worked very hard to get to this point. This has been a challenging time for all of us. We have always recognized the hard work and important contributions of these employees, and our focus now is to move forward again as a team.”
The strike followed more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. In December, the union voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike, before filing an intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County on New Year’s Day.
Less than two weeks ago, the union rejected the county’s final contract offer in a 117-8 vote. The union’s 10-day cooling off period ended last Monday and the following Tuesday marked the first day union members could have initiated a strike against the county. After talking with the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services, Aldes greenlighted the strike, initiating the union’s first-ever walkout in the county.
The strike carried high stakes for labor and resulted in the county paying supervisors and licensed-workers to plow the roads during a snowstorm this past weekend.
Among the main issues in the strike was the union’s demand that the county increase the maximum sick leave accrual from 1,150 to 1,500 hours. The county rejected the proposal and offered to bump it to 1,350 hours. “The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” county management said in a statement over the weekend.
The strike attracted input from a roundup of politicians, including presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who all tweeted in support of the Teamsters Local 320 and St. Louis County management to return to the negotiation table. Minnesota Representative Pete Stauber, who recently launched his re-election campaign for the Eighth Congressional District seat in 2020, made a visit to union members in Hermantown, as his opponent Quinn Nystrom expressed her support for the union via Twitter.
St. Louis County Commission Chair Mike Jugovich also stopped by picket lines in Hibbing, Meadowlands, Floodwood and Brookston. “We’re just in a difficult position,” Jugovich told the Mesabi Daily News at the time. “We want the best for St. Louis County, and that means getting them back to work. We all want the same thing. Hopefully they get back to the table soon.”
“We’ve been wanting to talk to him, so it meant a lot and everybody here thanked him,” Todd Lopac, a heavy equipment operator said after him and about 20 employees met with the commissioner in front of the county’s Public Works garage along Highway 169 in Hibbing. “We told him to push the issue and lets go. It would be the best thing for everybody.”
Sunday was a make-or-break day for the negotiators on both sides. They were able to reach an agreement by 2 a.m. on Monday morning, before getting back to the table at 4 p.m that day.
“I want to again thank our supervisors who stepped in to ensure our roads were plowed so the public could travel safe,” Gray said in a statement on Monday evening. After thanking Commissioner Jan Johnson of the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services for his help in reaching a conclusion, he noted that he was also “appreciative of the Board for its commitment to reaching a respectful resolution that serves our employees as well as our taxpayers.”
