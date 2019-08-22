The Salvation Army supplies thankful kids with new backpacks

VIRGINIA — The Salvation Army of Virginia was the site of many happy children Friday, as youngsters picked up colorful backpacks packed with supplies for the new school year.
“Seeing their little faces when they picked them up — they were so thankful,” says a smiling Major Brenda Pittman.
The immense gratitude expressed by the children for simple things like backpacks, crayons and pencils was overwhelming for some volunteers, she said. “Some were teary-eyed.”
The distribution of donations from the annual school supply drive was a bit different this year, allowing those assisting to interact with more of the children.
The corps made it “a family fun day,” complete with a cook out of hotdogs, chips and refreshments, which were offered to everyone who walked through the doors during the three-hour event.
“It was more than just backpacks,” Pittman said. The corps decided to make it more of a celebration, she said.
Vendors, including the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and social services organizations also handed out trinkets and information.
The Salvation Army plans to include more activities for children next year, Pittman added.
“Back to school is an exciting time for kids. But if they don’t have the supplies, it’s sad and discouraging,” she said.
About 165 backpacks were distributed Friday, and Pittman expects about 200 will be given out by school’s start. Families of children entering kindergarten to sixth grade can contact the corps if they missed this year’s registration. “We’d be happy to help them with what we have left,” Pittman said.
Any remaining backpacks and supplies will be donated to area schools.
Children were able to choose the color or design of the backpack they wanted, she said.
While “not everything on the wish list was met,” each child received many supplies, she added. Parents were “very appreciative” for what their children received.
The supply drive also helps teachers, who often purchase from their own pockets things students need for the school year, she said.
Many of the backpacks included snack-sized treats and $200-worth of disinfectant wipes one person donated, Pittman added.
Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s Virginia center packed the bags last Monday, and others helped at the distribution.
The Salvation Army’s next big event is the annual Harvest Festival fundraiser set for Oct. 5.
“This is a slow time” for donations, which are always welcome, Pittman added, thanking those who bought supplies or gave money to assist with the back-to-school drive.
The children surely appreciated it. And, “the volunteers were tickled pink.”
