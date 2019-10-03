VIRGINIA — “The Tin Woman,” a play by Sean Brennan and directed by Mary Lou Conaway, opens tonight at the Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, and runs through Sunday.
This is a story of a woman who after receiving a heart transplant, struggles with the fact that she is alive become someone else is dead.
“This is such a wonderful play,” Conaway said over the phone Thursday. “It is well written and extremely thought-provoking. Even as we are performing, little nuances, meanings and emotions make themselves visible. It is very emotional. It would be really hard for audience if it were not for the humor.”
The cast includes Sara Packa, Tucker Nelson, Marlise Goerdt, Pete Pellinen, Darby Sauer, Sarah Simek and Carol Zakula.
The blurb from the vendor reads, ”Instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, Joy enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend's urging, Joy tracks down Jack's family to find closure. But are Alice, Hank, and their daughter Sammy ready to accept Jack's death? Based on a true story, ‘The Tin Woman’ uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given new life."
Actor, Tucker Nelson has enjoyed the unique test of his role. “Jack, my character, has very few spoken lines, so it has been a fun challenge figuring out how to portray his emotions.”
Other cast members feel much the same.
Darby Sauer plays Sammy, the sister to the heart donor. “I have learned a lot through the struggles of my character and hope the audience enjoys this play as much as we will be presenting it to them,” said Sauer.
“The Tin Woman” is just one of the many art forms showcased at the Lyric.
“We strive to present performances that are relevant to our Iron Range Audiences,” said Mary McRenyolds, the Executive Director of the Lyric Center for the Arts over email. “As people come out and support live performance it demonstrates the need and generates more great art. I believe that art is essential to a thriving community.”
Come to the Lyric and be apart of the thriving community while local artists perform onstage.
“The ‘Tin Woman’ is a poignant story about how unique characters grieve their different losses,” said Nelson. “Audiences will enjoy both the drama and the more lighthearted moments throughout the play.”
The play will be performed at the Lyric Annex, the intimate theater space next to the gallery. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at the door, in the gallery/shop area or can be purchased online at www.LyricCenter4Arts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.