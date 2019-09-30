AURORA — On Oct. 2, 2016, Scott “Scotty” Alfred Fern Christensen, 24, of Biwabik and Palo, died. He was found on Hwy 100 with injuries consistent to being hit by a vehicle.
Over a month after the accident, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office held a press conference, calling on help from the public. At the time, Sgt. Steve Borchers of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators believed the incident was an accident and asked again for the public’s help in the case, citing few leads.
Three years later, the family is still looking for answers are willing to offer an award.
“We really need some answers to be able to start healing,” said Scotty’s mom, Rita Licari, in a 2017 interview. “It is hard to heal when there are so many questions. We know this was an accident and encourage the person(s) involved to come forward.”Licari explained that the family understands that it was an accident and holds no ill will against the driver, but they need answers.
Two years after that initial interview, Licari is still searching.
On Sept. 14, a fundraising event was held at the Aurora Community Center. The purpose of the dinner was to raise money for the reward fund. In a press release by Licari and from the family, it was stated that the reward was “to bring closure to the family.”
“We also want to create a scholarship in his memory,” continued the release. Christensen’s passions included welding and blacksmithing. He graduated from Mesabi Range College with an advanced welding degree in 2014. At the time of his death, he was employed by Precision Auto in Palo and a member of the Lake Superior Blacksmiths.
Christensen’s home communities were Aurora, Palo and Biwabik where he participated in Boy Scouts, 4-H, Wirtanen Pioneer Farm and others.
“He would always lend a helping hand if someone needed,” his mother proudly recalled.
The night of his death, Christensen was with friends earlier dropped off at his father’s home in Palo, about 1:15 a.m. He went for a walk, said his father, Scott Christensen, and never returned. He was found by a passing motorist around 4 a.m.
Donations can be made at any American Bank location to the “All American Reward Account” under Rita Licari. Licari can be reached at 218-404-3973 or rosebudlicari@hotmail.com.
