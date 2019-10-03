Tobacco lawsuit on the table for Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s attorney general is monitoring the way tobacco companies are marketing e-cigarettes and isn’t ruling out a lawsuit similar to those filed against opioid drugmakers.
In a conference call Thursday morning with media highlighting the state’s efforts to combat rising student vaping rates, the governor and cabinet officials expressed concern over strategies that seem to steer teenagers toward e-cigarettes as a safe and flavorful alternative to traditional tobacco products.
The outcry over the promotional campaigns are similar to those that led to the 1998 settlement with Big Tobacco companies following a civil lawsuit over their marketing of cigarettes. That outcome netted states $246 billion over a 25-year span, set to end in 2023.
More recently, states took opioid makers to court over their marketing of pain-killing drugs as being less likely to cause addiction, recently settling with Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.
“They have to report their lobbying activity — they’re ramping up,” Walz said of tobacco companies, when asked about a potential lawsuit. “[Attorney General Keith Ellison] is watching this closely. That is altogether a real possibility.”
Also on the conference call, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday that the state is trying to keep up with the industry as it evolves, noting the 1998 settlement prevented tobacco companies from marketing conventional products to children, but e-cigarettes were not an issue then. She said Ellison is making sure the existing settlement is being fulfilled by the companies.
“It certaintly looks like the same playbook to us,” Malcolm added. “He’s already on the case and we’ll be looking at what we can do to hold them accountable.”
An email to Ellison’s office was not returned as of press time.
Use of e-cigarettes is increasing among Minnesota teens, according to a new survey, which says one in four 11th graders have vaped in the previous 30 days, a 54 percent increase from 2016.
The Minnesota Health Department said a jump among eighth graders was more significant, with 11 percent reporting vaping in the previous 30 days, nearly double from 2016.
Data from the 2019 Minnesota Department of Education’s Student Survey shows that 21 percent of 11th grade female students at Hibbing High School and 13 percent of male students self-reported vaping on a daily basis, compared to 0 percent of females and 3 percent of males using cigarettes or chew.
In Chisholm, e-cigarette use was reported at 65 percent for juniors. In Virginia, 14 percent of ninth grade males and 3 percent of ninth grade females used an e-cigarette daily, and about 30 percent of 11th grade students. About 10 percent of 11th grade students at Mesabi East reported using vapes or e-cigarettes daily.
Such figures have prompted action by the Walz administration, which is launching a toolkit and holding calls with educators and students to inform them on the dangers of vaping.
Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said during the call that those meetings are taking as early as today, and focus not just on vaping, but also nicotine addiction, and dispelling the idea that vaping is a safe alternative to cigarettes.
“Nicotine addiction is part of this,” she said. “We are going to make sure we pair those when we talk about the dangers of vaping. Now have the data to support it.”
Walz said the administration is also considering legislative options, including raising the state’s legal age for tobacco to 21; prohibiting internet sales of tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping products; prohibiting the sale of flavored nicotine and tobacco products because they appeal to youth; and giving more authority to the health department to act against youth vaping.
In Minnesota, there have been 55 lung injuries related to vaping and one death. Nationally, it has surpassed 1,080 injuries and 18 deaths, most from vaping THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high, though some patients reported that they vaped only nicotine.
“Vaping is a public health crisis for young Minnesotans, and it is critical that we act now to bring the rate down,” Walz said.
