VIRGINIA — For our first print edition of The New Year, the Mesabi Daily News and Hibbing Daily Tribune has identified the top local issues to watch for in 2020.
The presidential election
In November 2016, President Donald J. Trump carried the Eighth Congressional District by nearly 16 percentage points, marking one of the largest political swings in the nation.
Last October, Trump held a rally at Target Center in Minneapolis, where he announced his plans to make a play for voters. “We are going to fight with all of our heart and soul and we are going to win the great state of Minnesota in 2020.”
Trump’s efforts are being challenged by a host of Democratic presidential candidates, including three-term Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has been touting her Iron Range roots in hopes of flipping the congressional seat back to blue.
So, how will Minnesotans vote in a post-impeachment presidential election? Voters will vote in a presidential primary on March 3, the first primary in several years after the State Legislature moved in 2016 to replace the state’s caucus system.
Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District
Former Eighth District Congressman Rick Nolan’s retirement from politics in 2018 opened the door for Pete Stauber, a former Duluth police lieutenant and St. Louis County Commissioner to run against Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator. Trump had endorsed Stauber via Twitter and campaigned for him down in Duluth for his successful run to become only the second Republican to win the seat in 72 years. In recent months, Nolan announced his backing of DFLer Quinn Nystrom, a former Baxter city councilor and healthcare advocate in her goal of usurping Stauber in the congressional election in 2020.
Twin Metals/PolyMet
Last month, Twin Metals Minnesota formally submitted its proposal to state and federal regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, triggering what is expected to be years of environmental reviews, public input and fierce legal and rhetorical battles over the project.
How long the proposal-to-permitting process will take remains unclear. It took Canada-based PolyMet Mining Corp. more than 14 years to become the state’s fully-permitted copper-nickel mine. Still, that project has not broken ground due to ongoing legal battles.
If the PolyMet project is an indication of things to come, Twin Metals, which is owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta PLC, faces a potentially more ferocious battle and extended timeline due to its proximity to the BWCA. And like its predecessor, Twin Metals also runs into the possibility of major project changes, which could require a new plan to be submitted.
Essar Steel
Three years ago, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought more than 3,500 acres of land in Nashwauk, located 14 miles west of Hibbing Taconite Co. He has long talked about using the ore for his company’s pelletizing or advanced hot-briquetted iron operations in Minnesota and Ohio. He could also sell some of the ore to outside steelmakers. While Goncalves considers his plans, he has not secured state-owned mining permits in Nashwauk.
Meanwhile, his rival Mesabi Metallics holds the mineral leases. But that company has not finished building the Nashwauk-based ore-processing plant it inherited when buying the Essar Steel Minnesota out of bankruptcy in 2016.
After more than a decade of false starts, Essar Steel Minnesota was criticized by the governor and members of the Range Delegation for dragging its proverbial feet on the project. During this past fall, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Essar Steel Minnesota “bad actors” when announcing that he was not interested in extending a lease agreement calling for the company to complete the pellet plant by the end of December.
The deadline has since come and gone without a clear direction from the state of Minnesota, which has a full year to actually pull the mineral leases, though Walz said last month he hopes it doesn’t take that long to decide the project’s fate.
Mental health in northeastern Minnesota
Perhaps more so than in years past, the national spotlight on mental health helped illuminate the lack of resources in rural areas like northeastern Minnesota, where the suicide rate is 2.5 times the national average.
Several groups sprouted in the region as a result to try and address the issue. One such group is Thrive Range, which secured a comprehensive suicide grant for $80,000 each year for the next four years. The hope is to bring support to people living with mental health challenges. The members of Thrive Range began by launching a free website — www.ThriveRange.org — with resources and recently formed a Hibbing and Chisholm group. More is sure to develop in the realm of mental health and time will tell how the support shortages are addressed.
Alcohol and drugs in the Northland
Northeastern Minnesota is among the regions in the United States hit by the opioid epidemic. In recent years, counties across the Northland have also suffered significant rises in methamphetamine and cocaine use, resulting in some of the highest overdose rates per capita statewide.
In an effort to curb the persistent problems, St. Louis County has announced plans to receive funding from federal agencies to combat the “devastating impact” of drugs in the Northland. Last year, Congressman Stauber announced that the county of roughly 200,000 residents has been approved as part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.
Last year, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Task Force — which covers the largest of 21 task force regions statewide with offices in Hibbing, Virginia and Duluth — experienced a growth in pill seizures, rounding up 8.41 pounds of pills in 2018, compared to 0.53 pounds in 2017.
But the regional task force also noted its significant increases in meth and cocaine. Its officers seized 18.53 pounds of meth in the region in 2018, marking a 74 percent increase from 2017 and an amount that was more than the four previous years combined. Its officers also took 0.71 pounds of cocaine, a 53 percent increase from the previous year.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia consolidation
In May 2019, voters in the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts passed a $181 million referendum for an educational collaborative — a historic move for the region that sets them on a path for a new academies model high school and new elementary building. Getting to this point encompassed two years of discussions, 89 community meetings, 12 joint school board meetings. As 2019 concluded, both school boards submitted consolidation paperwork to the Minnesota Department of Education, which could be approved early this year, keeping the districts on track for consolidation in July. From there the boards will have to decide how to officially consolidate: through a vote of both boards or a ballot question to citizens.
Local day care shortages
There’s a severe lack of day care throughout the Iron Range. Many mothers who are expecting have their unborn children on waiting lists with no guarantees and few options to turn to. Some families transport children to different cities on a daily basis, burning extra money on gas and adding wear and tear to their vehicles in search of child care. City officials throughout the area are aware of the issue and some have joined initiatives like Lead for Iron Range, which is a group that aims to find pathways toward solving the problem. Challenging hurdles stand between would-be child care providers and their ability to get licensed and open brick and mortar facilities. What changes, if any, will unfold in 2020 for families who desperately need those services?
Essentia and its future in Virginia
As the new year begins the city of Virginia will continue talks with Essentia Health about the medical campus. Virginia owns the hospital but its bond is paid off, meaning Essential no longer owes the city rent. The discussion thus far has varied from $10 million hospital bond, and the idea was floated to sell the buildings to the healthcare provider for a $1, which prompted concern among some councilors that Essential could vacate the buildings. Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said in a meeting last month he head from city of Chisholm officials that Essentia was in discussions with them.
Mesabi Trail Murder
In January 2019, local law enforcement found the dead body of 33-year-old Joshua Lavalley on the Mesabi Trail west of Hibbing. The drug-fueled murder has captured the attention of rural communities across the Iron Range and throughout the state of Minnesota.
This past October, Deshon Israel Bonnell, who was 18 when he fatally shot Lavalley twice in the face, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after about 30 years. A month later, Anthony Emerson Howson, the local man whose testimony helped send Bonnell to prison for murder was sentenced to 25.5 years behind bars as part of a plea deal in the case. He had plead guilty for aiding and abetting the murder of Lavalley.
Now, Bailey Bodell French, who was 17 when a grand jury indicted her on murder charge as an adult, is facing life in prison. She has not yet entered a plea and is due back in court in Hibbing in February.
