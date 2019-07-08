A 40-year-old Tower man was injured when a building he was hauling fell on top of him.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to Daisy Bay Resort in Tower for reports of a man pinned under a building.
Michael Tam, 40, of Tower, was attempting to move a 12x16 building from the Daisy Bay Resort property when the building fell off its support jacks, pinning Tam under the building. The cause of the accident is reported as insufficient support structures.
“Fire and 1st Responders were able to lift the building off of Tam and pull him free,” stated a press release from the sheriff’s department. “Tam was transported by Tower Ambulance with Virginia ALS on board to Essentia Health-Duluth.”
The extent of Tam’s injuries are unknown.
Responding departments included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Fire/1st Responders, Pike-Sandy Fire, Tower Fire/Ambulance, and Virginia Fire Rescue/Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.