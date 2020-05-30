TOWER-SOUDAN — Tim and Lori Tomsich, members of the Tower-Soudan/Lake Vermilion events board, are enthusiastic about the Fourth of July parade in Tower. They're also concerned with the COVID-19 crisis and the large crowds of people who take part in the events celebrating the nation's birthday. So on Monday the board will decide if the parade will be cancelled.
Lori Tomsich remembers when the planning group worked to raise money by having spaghetti dinners, soup and sandwich events, raffles, silent auctions and bingo and asking for donations, she said in a phone interview. People were generous, she said. Julie Johnson, head of the planning group, could not be reached for comments.
Lori Tomsich said, "This year we decided not to do any raffles because of the virus. Our goal was to have enough money set aside to carry on a parade one year."
As for a parade, she said, "It didn't sound like any high school band would be available. We decided to wait and see what the governor says on Monday and go from there."
Also, the Breitung Township Board decided against having their annual picnic this year. "We have hot dogs and root beer floats, families come in from the outlying areas and it's all free," she said. "They're not going to do the picnic because of the virus and having people all in one area."
Tim Tomsich, chairman of the Breitung township board, said, "We usually do have a community picnic. Everybody's invited. There's a dunk tank. It's all-volunteer and it's all free. We couldn't think of a way to serve the people other than curbside. It wouldn't have been responsible to have people in bunches all over the place and try to serve food."
He said, "The Fourth of July is another difficult decision. It's a big event in Tower-Soudan — the picnic, the parade, the kiddie races and sawdust pile, the fireworks.
"Lots of people come up on the Fourth. The Good Ol' Days has Elvis, Lake Vermilion has Harbor Palooza... It doesn't look like any of that will be happening this year. They will not be doing a pie social or a pancake feed. There was a race, (but) it's hard to run a race six feet apart (social distancing).
"You see all these pieces falling apart. We are going to meet Monday at 4:30 to make the decision. It sure looks like it's going to be cancelled." The fireworks might still happen, he said.
