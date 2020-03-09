VIRGINIA — As a permit for the U.S. Steel’s Minntac iron-ore mine heads to the Minnesota Supreme Court, the company has also asked the state Department of Natural Resources to approve an expansion of the operation’s footprint near Mountain Iron.
But now, that request — a permit amendment expected to be decided on in the coming weeks — is facing opposition.
The 1854 Treaty Authority — an inter-tribal natural resource management agency governed by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa — wrote to the DNR last month saying the state should deny the permit amendment until a new NPDES/SDS permit is issued through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The state’s top court agreed to hear an appeal of the MPCA permit, but has not set a date for oral arguments.
Opposition by the 1854 Treaty Authority comes at a less than opportune moment for the Bois Forte Band, which has come under intense scrutiny and unofficial boycotts of the tribe-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino over Chairwoman Cathy Chavers signing a letter as one of six Ojibwe bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) supporting a bill that would effectively ban copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Environmental groups opposing copper-nickel projects in Minnesota have said their efforts are limited to new mining from Twin Metals and PolyMet and not traditional taconite iron ore mines. But the letter in opposition to the Minntac expansion sent off alarm bells across the Iron Range and its mining supporters and, in the wake of the MCT letter, has been circulating among Range area lawmakers and unions.
In a statement emailed by Brian Anderson, the director of sales and public relations at Fortune Bay, Chavers acknowledged the 1854 Treaty Authority letter against the Minntac expansion, but separated the tribe from the agency it helps govern, saying the Bois Forte Band is not in opposition.
“While the 1854 Treaty Authority and the Bois Forte Band coordinate on resource management issues, the 1854 Treaty Authority does not speak on behalf of the Bois Forte Tribal Government,” she said. “The Bois Forte Band has not objected to U.S. Steel’s request and does not intend to do so.”
In the letter to the DNR, signed by environmental biologist Tyler Kaspar, the 1854 Treaty Authority says Minntac is operating under an expired permit from the MPCA and the impacts of the facility’s tailings basin can’t be addressed without an updated one.
That’s the case in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court. In December 2019, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a permit for Minntac that set long-range goals for the company to reduce pollutants leaking out of the plant's tailings basin.
This past January, the MPCA, WaterLegacy and the Fond du Lac Band asked the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing the Court of Appeals erred by concluding drinking water standards do not apply to groundwater and that the MPCA can’t issue permits with conditions setting groundwater as that class of drinking water.
The 1854 Treaty Authority, Bois Forte and Grand Portage have since joined the case through an amicus filing that said the tribes have natural resources and retained treaty rights to protect, specifically referencing potential direct impacts to their “ability to manage, protect, restore and harvest wild rice — a natural resource that is integral to the Tribes’ religious, cultures, and livelihoods and that once grew in abundance on waters throughout the treat-protected territories prior to Minntac operations commencing.”
The appeals came after the Court of Appeals found the MPCA failed in its interpretation of state water-quality rules and that the MPCA's decision on Minntac's tailings discharge was unsupported.
The decision reversed a water pollution discharge permit issued by the MPCA in late 2018, the first for Minntac since 1987. That 1987 permit had been up for reissuance since 1992, but was “administratively extended since then,” MPCA officials said.
The five-year permit issued in 2018 had set long-range goals for U.S. Steel to meet for reducing pollutants, like sulfates, that are leaking out of the site’s 8,000-acre tailings basin — where a wet slurry of mine waste left over after taconite pellets are processed resides — into nearby surface and groundwater.
Without that permit, argues the 1854 Treaty Authority in its letter to the DNR, the state can’t properly enforce or study water quality standards from the plant’s tailings basin. They reference Sandy and Little Sandy lakes, where sulfate levels are elevated from the 10 mg/L level outlined in state statute and have “likely impacted the lakes due to changes in water quality.” They also argue that the lakes and Sandy River drains into Pike Bay of Lake Vermilion, a fishing hub for the Bois Forte Band, which consume large amounts of fish that could become a health concern from sulfate levels.
“Approval of this application without an appropriate NPDES/SDS permit in place will only exacerbate impacts by increasing the duration of mining and the amount of tailings produced,” the 1854 letter states.
Minntac is asking the DNR to amend its permit to mine to expand its mining operations by about 45 acres off the Ontario Pit. The expansion would extend the mine’s development by about three years and produce 17.45 million long tons of iron ore.
Minntac is the largest taconite iron ore mining and processing operation in the U.S., with production of up to 16 million tons per year and 1,700 employees. It has been in operation since 1967.
Forum News Service contributed to this report.
