VIRGINIA — The 1854 Treaty Authority — an inter-tribal natural resource management agency governed by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa — withdrew a letter opposing an expansion at U.S. Steel’s Minntac taconite mine in Mountain Iron.
Darren Vogt, the director of the authority’s Resource Management Division, wrote to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday withdrawing an earlier letter dated Feb. 10.
In that letter, signed by environmental biologist Tyler Kaspar, the 1854 Treaty Authority opposed the planned expansion until a new NPDES/SDS permit is issued through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
That permit is currently subject of a Minnesota Supreme Court appeal, with oral arguments pending.
The original letter came at a time when the Bois Forte Band had come under intense scrutiny and unofficial boycotts of the tribe-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino over Chairwoman Cathy Chavers signing a letter as one of six Ojibwe bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) supporting a bill that would effectively ban copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
In a statement regarding the original letter, Chavers said the Bois Forte Band didn’t oppose U.S. Steel expansion request.
Vogt told the DNR in the March 9 letter that the authority would monitor the situation.
“After further discussion and consideration, the 1854 Treat Authority has decided to formally retract its February 10, 2020 comment letter,” Vogt wrote.
“The Authority will continue to monitor developments related to the Minntac Permit and will participate in permit-related proceedings as it deems appropriate.”
