Twin Metals releases mine plan amid contention

IRON RANGE — Twin Metals Minnesota is now on the clock. The company on Wednesday formally submitted its proposal to state and federal regulators for an underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, triggering what is expected to be years of environmental reviews, public input and fierce legal and rhetorical battles over the project.
Just how long the proposal-to-permitting process will take is unclear, and company officials declined to speculate on the number of years ahead. Canadia-based PolyMet Mining Corp. took more than 14 years to become the state’s first fully-permitted copper-nickel mine. Still, that project has not broken ground due to ongoing legal battles.
If the PolyMet project is an indication of things to come, Twin Metals, which is owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta PLC, faces a potentially more ferocious battle and extended timeline due to its proximity to the BWCA. And like its predecessor, Twin Metals also runs into the possibility of major project changes, which could require a new plan to be submitted.
“We anticipate and expect to meet and exceed state and federal regulations,” said Dean DeBeltz, director of operations and safety for Twin Metals, adding the company is looking forward to improving the project as needed through public input and analysis.
Barb Naramore, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the agency expects the first phase to take up to two years based on other complex project timelines but did not have an exact timeline for the overall process.
“It takes as long as it takes to do it right,” she told media during a conference call Wednesday.
Minnesota’s first underground mine proposal in 50-plus years
It’s been a decade since Twin Metals first launched exploratory work in northeastern Minnesota near Babbitt and Ely. During that time, the company spent more than $450 million exploring the copper, nickel and precious metals reserves under the Duluth Complex, conducting environmental reviews and evaluating technologies and configurations for the mine.
This week, Twin Metals submitted its 300-page Mine Plan of Operation calling for a 25-year mine life to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet Data Submittal to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
By filing the proposal, Twin Metals is lifting the lid on a project that has trickled out small details over this decade-long span. With the submission, the company has put forth the first underground mine proposal in Minnesota since the Pioneer Mine in Ely closed in 1967.
“I truly believe the Twin Metals project will be a model for modern, sustainable and environmentally responsible underground mining,” said Twin Metals CEO Kelly Osborne in a statement Wednesday. “We’ve pulled together the best professionals in the industry who’ve put in thousands of hours to make this an extraordinary project, and I’m proud to lead this team.”
How to prevent environmental harm
One of the main arguments against plans from both Twin Metals and PolyMet is that the reserves of copper, nickel and precious metals beneath the earth contain sulfide minerals could leak sulfuric acid and other pollutants when exposed to the air and water.
In the proposal, Twin Metals shows a number of known and previously undisclosed aspects of the project, including the company’s plans to remove sulfides from ore-bearing rock and bury waste in old parts of the mine to prevent exposure. After processing, the company plans to bring back about half of the sandy tailings to the mine and cemented as backfill. The rest would be stored above ground in a dry stack. Company officials say the planned steps would prevent the production of acid rock drainage.
In the proposal, Twin Metals also revealed it will not mine directly under the Birch Lake reservoir.
Twin Metals plans to use a targeted mining method that it says will reduce the amount of waste rock produced. The technique can reach minerals from 400 feet underground and potentially down to 5,000 feet below the surface, with two side-by-side decline ramps to deliver ore to the surface with a conveyor belt.
According to the proposal, the crown pillar at the project site will be about 400 feet thick and made up of “stable solid rock between the surface and uppermost ceiling” of the mine. Twin Metals said 80 percent of mining will occur below 1,500 feet and 40 percent below 2,700 feet.
The structure would be supported by unmined rock, set between the crown pillar and open spaces called stopes.
“With our understanding of the strength of the rock above the mine, and the method of using pillars, backfill and stop roof support, no measurable subsidence is anticipated at the TMM Project site,” the company said in a press packet.
Now that the project proposal is submitted, regulators will begin the Environmental Impact Statement process that includes scoping, public input, alternative analysis and impact assessments by state and federal agencies before draft permits and a draft EIS are publicized.
If the project is ultimately approved and permitted, Twin Metals said it will host 700 new full-time jobs and 1,400 spinoff jobs in the region, sparking a total 1.7 billion investment by the company through the construction phase of the mine.
“We look forward to a robust period of engagement with federal, tribal and state governments and the public as we move into scoping and environmental review,” said Julie Padilla, chief regulatory officer for Twin Metals.
Political winds begin to blow
On the eve of the Twin Metals announcement, a group of Minnesota environmentalists stood in the Capitol, urging Gov. Tim Walz to stop the proposed copper-nickel mine.
Among them was former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr, who earlier this year joined the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters as its executive director. Landwehr led the state agency during its review and permitting of PolyMet, but has since opposed Twin Metals because he says it imperils the BWCA.
“Please stop this project right now,” he said at a Capitol news conference Tuesday night. “It was terminated once before. It should never have been resurrected.”
Landwehr was referring to the 2016 decision by the Obama administration to withdraw more than 230,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota from industrial activity. That administration ordered a two-year study on if projects were viable in the area and near the BWCA, and considered a 20-year moratorium on activity. Federal mineral leases for Twin Metals were also not renewed as part of the broader effort.
Near the end of the study period, President Donald J. Trump ordered the study to end and reinstated mineral leases to the company in 2018. The Trump administration has not yet released about 60 pages related to the Obama-era study, which environmental groups argue should make the Twin Metals project submission incomplete.
“The Trump administration has corrupted the federal environmental review process and jammed the Twin Metals project into a state process that was never intended to protect pristine locations like the Boundary Waters,” Landwehr said in a statement Wednesday.
Governor’s office spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in an email Wednesday night that Walz wants to see the project go through the environmental review process.
“Like many Minnesotans and people around the world, the Boundary Waters is deeply—and personally—important to Governor Walz,” Tschann wrote. “The Governor believes that no mining project should move forward unless it passes a strict environmental review process that includes meaningful opportunities for public comment.”
Earlier this month, Minnesota DNR officials said that they would conduct an independent environmental review from their federal counterparts, citing concerns with a Trump administration executive order, as well as its desire to perform a review without other looming federal-specific aspects, including mineral leases.
What’s good for Minnesota?
Thirty-two “Iron Range Mayors” attached their names to an open letter in support of Twin Metals filing the proposal on Wednesday, saying “this is a long-awaited milestone for the project and represents more than a decade of work to determine the most responsible path forward to mine critical minerals.
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe were among those who said they supported the project “because it will generate economic benefits statewide, create hundreds of jobs that pay a family sustaining wage and provide strategic minerals critical to the transition to a green economy and our national security,” according to the letter circulated by the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
When asked his reaction to the Twin Metals proposal, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak took a breath and said “finally” over the phone, before commenting on his view of the vetting process. “The time for scare tactics and misinformation is over,” Novak said. “Let the process, the facts and the science find the solution.”
Both supporters and opponents of Twin Metals have sparred over the project for a number of years without an actual proposal on the table. That has now changed.
“PolyMet set the stage,” Novak said in a phone interview Wednesday. “So, the agencies are now more than familiar with vetting a copper-nickel mine. Lessons learned from PolyMet apply to Twin Metals and will let Twin Metals move at a faster rate.”
Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., said in a statement that the mine plan represents the future of the Iron Range economy. Stauber, while running for Congress, urged Trump to reconsider the federal land withdrawal during the president’s rally in Duluth in June 2018.
This week, Stauber teamed up with the White House to successfully help remove a measure from the House Appropriations Bill that would have required a study of the impact of copper-nickel mining on the BWCA. The National Academy of Sciences would have commissioned the report.
“The development of these resources will be done responsibly as our regulations are the strongest in the world and mandate that this company operates at the highest of environmental and labor standards,” Stauber said Wednesday in a statement.
In her own statement, Fourth Congressional District Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-Minn., who chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies, said that “Twin Metals is releasing a plan to extract profits while poisoning Minnesota’s most pristine waters.”
A staunch opponent of Twin Metals, McCollum expressed a much different stance than Stauber, saying, “the Trump administration has gone to extreme lengths — denying access to a scientific study, ignoring public input and lying to Congress. Why? They did so in order to help a foreign mining company destroy our precious wilderness.”
The review process
A state Environmental Impact Statement is broken into three distinct phases, said Naramore, the Minnesota DNR deputy commissioner.
By submitting a mine proposal, Twin Metals now enters the scoping phase to determine the topics to be covered in the EIS, possible alternatives and a public comment period. The second phase calls for agency to prepare a draft EIS and consider those public comments. And the third phase is when regulators figure out if the EIS is qualified under state law. Twin Metals is responsible for paying the state’s EIS costs, including any consultants brought in during the process.
After an EIS is completed, the company can begin the permitting stage.
“At this point, we have received no permit applications,” she added. “We are at the very beginning phase.”
The EIS will focus on environmental and socio-economic impacts, but Naramore stressed that it’s an informational document intended to judge a proposal. That judgment was the goal of the Obama-era study of the Superior National Forest with some answers — potentially — in the pages being withheld by the Trump administration.
The DNR said Wednesday it will request the documents from the federal government and expects to gain access to them, giving the state an opportunity to explore potential impacts of mining on the Rainy River watershed.
“The standards that we implement were carefully designed and approved to protect human health and the environment,” Naramore said. “Questions about whether the existing laws are sufficiently protective rest most appropriately with the Legislature.”
