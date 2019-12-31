Two arrested in connection to June armed robbery at Virginia’s Edgewood Vista

VIRGINIA — Two people were arrested in connection with a June robbery at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia.
Nicholas Ryan Champa, 21, faces first-degree aggravated robbery charges, while 24-year-old Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin is charged with aiding an offender.
Charges are related to a June 24 incident at the facility. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, Brady-Lundin was working at Edgewood Vista after having taken a last-minute double shift Sunday.
According to the criminal complaint, Brady-Lundin gave investigators the names of two possible suspects, but on Sept. 11, went to the Virginia Police Department to implicate Champa. She allegedly told police she of the robber plan two days in advance.
The complaint goes on to allege that Champ told Brady-Lundin that the robber “is happening whether you like it or not, so you might as well go on board.”
Brady-Lundin nad two other employees told police that two men wearing hoodies, masking their faces with bandanas, walked into Edgewood Vista with a gun, bound their wrists and ordered Brady-Lundin to open carts located near the front entrance with prescription medications.
ID cards and cellphones were taken from the three employees, which police located outside, according to the complaint.
During the investigation, an employee said Brady-Lundin has twice in two days if the front doors were locked.
Surveillance footage showed a white Toyota driving in the area of the assisted living home around the time of the armed robbery. Around 7:30 a.m. that same morning, police saw a white Toyota Corolla parked out front of Brady-Lundin and Champa's residence in Hibbing. Records also connect Champa to an address in Virginia and list an address in Gilbert for Brady-Lundin.
Police also located messages from Champa referring to the pills.
Two other people assisted in the armed robbery, according to the complaint, including a getaway driver and another who participated in the robbery itself.
Champa and Brady-Lundin are both scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6 at the State District Court in Virginia. Champa's bail is set for $102,000. Brady-Lundin has been released under supervision.
Forum News Service contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.