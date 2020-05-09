Minnesota reported two dozen additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the state fell just short of its goal for ramped-up testing.
The death toll in Minnesota rose to 558, with the overall number of confirmed cases increasing by 702, for a total of 10,790.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,993 test results in its data release on Saturday; Gov. Tim Walz has said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
Minnesota health and education officials on Friday banned large in-person graduation ceremonies to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said graduates and their families should celebrate this rite of passage, but do it virtually, not in person.
And another development from Friday: Documents show Minnesota plans to spend up to $7 million to buy a cold-storage facility to use as a backup morgue. Walz said earlier this week that he expects the state to have 1,000 deaths by the end of May.
Officials confirmed those plans but declined to say where the morgue would be set up. Most of the deaths so far have been in Hennepin County, which has had 362.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics as of Saturday:
• 10,790 confirmed cases via 106,263 tests
• 558 deaths, up from 534 on Friday
• 1,612 cases requiring hospitalization, up from 1,549 on Friday
• 476 people remain hospitalized (up three from Friday); 180 in intensive care.
• 6,322 patients recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation, up from 5,697 on Friday
Overall, a Friday briefing by state officials offered a sobering reminder that even as Minnesota inches back toward normalcy, the fight against the disease is nowhere near done and the damage done is nowhere near complete.
“What I don't think has sunk in yet, this thing is going to be with us at least until we get really good therapeutics, or we get herd immunity, or we get a vaccine,” said Walz.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Friday said the federal government is sending Minnesota small amounts of remdesivir, an experimental drug that has shown promise in treating COVID-19 patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.