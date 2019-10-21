WHITE TOWNSHIP — A Sunday car accident resulted in two from Hoyt Lakes being injured.
Andre and Alexis Buck, 19 and 21 respectively, both of Hoyt Lakes, sustained non-life threatening injuries following the accident.
It occurred in the 3900 block of Lane 49 in White Township at 6:40 p.m.
“Andre Buck was traveling north on Lane 49 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch causing it to roll over,” states the press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol and excessive speed were both contributing factors to the accident.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and Palo First Responders.
