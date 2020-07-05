Two people survived a small plane crash Sunday in a rugged area near Eveleth.
The Eveleth Police Department confirmed the crash Sunday afternoon and that two people, a husband and wife flying back to Iowa from Tower, survived the crash and are being evaluated at a local hospital.
Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde said in a Sunday night phone call that initial information suggests the plane experienced engine trouble around 11 a.m. after leaving Tower. The pilot reportedly was looking for a “soft place” to land and put the plane down in a swampy area near the Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport.
They were found walking through the woods near the crash.
Linde said the Federal Aviation Administration will be up Monday morning to investigate and expects Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen to have a full press release the same day.
Eveleth police were joined by multiple county and city law enforcement agencies and fire rescue squads Sunday evening at the scene, roughly 3 miles from the airport near Bodas and Clyde roads in Fayal Township.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and county Rescue Squad were on scene. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were expected to investigate the crash.
No official statement has been made regarding the state of the pilot or whether there were other passengers on board.
The area of the crash is about a mile from where a plane crash in 2002 killed Sen. Paul Wellstone, members of his staff and family.
John Burgess, the manager of Tower Municipal Airport, said he learned about the plane crash on the airport radio on Sunday morning. Tower Mayor Orlyn Kringstad, who received information from local emergency responders, called Burgess to ask for details about the pilot and the plane.
“It’s a sad deal,” Burgess said, adding that he “never met the pilot and never saw anyone get on board” — an uncommon situation as he often meets with pilots who visit the region in the summertime. There was not a flight plan readily available.
Burgess confirmed that a pilot flew the “Saratoga, low-wing Piper PA-32” into the small Tower airport from an unknown destination on July 2. The plane departed at about 10 a.m. Sunday for Wisconsin.
By 6 p.m., rescue squads were navigating “the rocky terrain of wooded swamp” and attempting to build a road to the crash site, Linde said.
