U.S. Steel is selling a 25 percent ownership stake in its Mountain Iron-based Minntac operation to Stelco, a multi-part deal that could net the company $600 million, according to SEC filings Thursday night.
The sale calls for Stelco to pay U.S. Steel $100 million in 2020 with an additional $500 million option that Stelco could exercise in 2027 to finalize its ownership stake. Stelco can pick up the option anytime before Jan. 31, 2027, according to the terms.
The deal will be announced Friday during U.S. Steel’s first-quarter earnings call, in which the company will announce a $391 million net loss.
For U.S. Steel, the sale comes amid a national economic downturn due to the coronavirus and represents an opportunity to collect cash on its assets. For Stelco, it provides a steady flow of pellets and builds on a current agreement at Keewatin Taconite, which will idle in May, pushing production of Stelco’s pellets to Minntac.
“This transaction shows that while we will be nimble and flexible in executing our world-competitive, 'best of both' strategy, we will not be deterred," said U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt in a presentation filed with the SEC. "In October of last year, we announced our acquisition of our 49.9% interest in Big River Steel and our goal of extracting incremental value from our iron ore assets. Today's announcement demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy and delivers $100 million of incremental cash to the balance sheet in 2020. We are pleased that this transaction validates the competitive advantage of our iron ore mining assets and gives us a path to an additional $500 million of capital to support continued execution of our strategy."
U.S. Steel also plans to “adjust production” at Minntac on the heels of more idle blast furnaces in the Pittsburgh-based steel company’s fleet at Gary Works and Mon Valley, leaving just three furnaces operational.
Additionally, U.S. Steel said it will issue WARN notices to about 6,500 employees — about one-third of its workforce — but only expects 2,700 layoffs to occur. No layoffs have been announced at Minntac.
Low demand for steel during the pandemic has forced steel companies to idle operations at three Iron Range mines. Keetac, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Northshore Mining and Hibbing Taconite — a joint venture of ArcelorMIttal, Cliffs and U.S. Steel — have announced they temporarily cease operations. Northshore and Hibbing Taconite are aiming for the summer months to restart, but no timeframe was provided for Keetac.
Layoffs stemming from the idling announcements will impact about 1,500 workers on the Range.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
