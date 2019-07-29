DULUTH — On Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man trespassed and drowned near the ore docks in Duluth.
Emergency personnel responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, of a man who had trespassed onto Canadian National Railway property near the ore docks and was exhibiting odd behavior.
When the police arrived, the man entered the water and went under. He did not resurface.
The Duluth Fire Department located the man underwater and brought him to shore. He was transported by Mayo Ambulance to a Duluth Area hospital. Although life saving efforts were made, the man died at the hospital.
Identification is pending but the man is estimated to be around 45 years old.
The incident remains under investigation by The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding departments included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, The Duluth Police Department, The Duluth Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota DNR and U.S. Coast Guard.
