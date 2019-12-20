United for Veterans program continues to give back to those serving

IRON RANGE — The United for Veterans program gives back, throughout the year, to those who have given so much in service of the country.
But the meal kits delivered to veterans at holiday time is perhaps the most special of the initiative’s ways of serving veterans, says Erin Shay, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s community impact and engagement director.
“There is just something about giving these veterans — people who have given up so much for us — the kind of holiday they deserve,” she said.
Among the 42 local veterans to receive care packages from the UWNEMN’s United for Veterans program this season was Carl Stone, of Babbitt, a United States Navy veteran, whose health has prevented him, and wife Karen, from traveling to see family during the holidays this year.
Volunteers showed up at the couple’s home Thursday with a package full of food and other items.
“We are so thankful for this Christmas care package,” Karen Stone said. “We don’t have any other family in the area. They all live out west.”
UWNEMN staff and volunteers, along with members of the Chisholm and Hibbing Minnesota Army National Guard units, spent Thursday delivering packages to families in Aurora, Babbitt, Buyck, Chisholm, Ely, Eveleth, Hibbing, Hoyt Lakes, Keewatin, Nett Lake, Soudan, Tower, Winton, and Virginia.
Each kit, worth about $100, included fresh produce, breakfast and lunch items, ham and all the fixings for a holiday meal, and wool socks. Giants Ridge provided snow tubing passes to veterans with young children, and employees at Ken Waschke Auto Plaza in Virginia contributed $20 fuel cards so those families could travel to the Biwabik ski resort.
Susan Forsberg, a United for Veterans committee member, said giving back to veterans during a time of year when many people struggle has been gratifying for herself and her husband, Jerry, a Vietnam veteran.
“The veterans are so appreciative,” she said. “It’s nice to help ease the added stress the holidays can sometimes bring.”
UWNEMN has been delivering holiday meal kits to local veterans since 2016. Recipients of the packages — all who were experiencing some sort of medical or financial hardship — were identified and referred by local Veterans Service Offices, the Military Family Assistance Center, and UWNEMN’s United for Veterans Crisis Fund.
“We don’t get out often unless it is to Carl’s doctor visits, so this food is great for us,” Karen Stone added.
Carl Stone, a first-generation American, whose mother was an immigrant from Italy, said he grew up feeling grateful for America’s support of his homeland.
“When I became old enough, I wanted to enlist to support the country that saved my family,” he noted.
United for Veterans also provides crisis funding, connects veterans with free confidential therapy, organizes retreats, publishes a Military Connections Guide, and recently was integral in the creation of a transitional home in Hibbing for homeless veterans on the Iron Range.
“All of our United for Veterans programming is a way for us to say thank you to the men and women who have served our country, but these holiday deliveries might be the most special thank yous,” Shay said.
Funding for the holiday packages came from Disabled American Veterans — Russo Golob Chapter No. 3, and its auxiliary; VFW Post 1221; Disabled American Veterans — Kolstad Chapter No. 23; Hibbing/Chisholm Beyond the Yellow Ribbon; AMVETS Post 12; American Legion Post 247; Minnesota Twist Drill; Minnesota Industries; Super One Foods of Hibbing; Giants Ridge; Ken Waschke Auto Plaza employees; Lynwood Silica Seniors Club; and the Veterans Thrift Store in Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.