Olympic gold medalist and Superior resident John Shuster was named USA Curling's top male athlete for 2019 as well as joining mixed doubles partner Cory Christensen on the top team, it was announced Thursday.
Shuster was skip of the men's team that went 10-1 and won the national championship in February in Kalamazoo, Mich. Shuster, a Chisholm native, and teammates Chris Plys and John Landsteiner of Duluth, along with Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., were fifth at the world championship and in the Champions Cup.
Shuster and Christensen, a Duluthian, went 7-1 to capture their first mixed doubles national title in March and then went 9-2 to win bronze at the world championships.
"Following an amazing Olympic year, both my men's and our mixed doubles teams really wanted to enjoy playing this season," Shuster said in a news release. "I couldn't have been prouder of my men's squad for continuing to work hard this past season and keep improving when it would have been easy to take the year easy."
