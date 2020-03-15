Vietnam Veterans Day event planned March 28 in Gilbert

GILBERT — A Vietnam Veterans Day observance a year ago drew numerous veterans from across the Range, and another such get-together will be held on Saturday, March 28, at the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 Club in Gilbert. Vietnam Veterans Day is officially March 29.
The event March 28 starts at 11:30 a.m., and a lunch of sloppy joes, potato salad, calico beans and dessert will be served. All are welcome — Vietnam veterans as well as veterans of other wars and peacetime service, family and friends.
The program begins at 1 p.m. with Dr. James R. Tuorila, Ph.D., as the main speaker. He was well-received when he spoke at the 2019 program. Tuorila is a licensed psychologist who was born and grew up in Calumet on the West Range. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973, serving 13 months overseas with the Second Infantry Division on the DMZ in Korea. He was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1977.
Tuorila received a psychology degree from Bemidji State University in 1979, a master's degree in general experimental psychology from Wichita State University in 1981 and a doctorate in counseling psychology from Texas Tech University in 1986. His dissertation was entitled: "Humanity in the Face of Inhumanity: The POW’s Search for Meaning Through Suffering." He was hired by the St. Cloud VA Medical Center as a clinical psychologist specializing in the assessment and treatment of veterans with PTSD. He also taught at St. Cloud State University, retiring after 30 years as an adjunct faculty member teaching multiple courses but specializing in death and dying. At Tuorila Consulting in St. Cloud he specializes in treating veterans and civilians with PTSD
Among awards he has received are Outstanding Alumni from Bemidji State University and VFW National VA Outstanding Health Care Worker in 2005-2006. He was the founder and pilot for Freedom Flight, Inc. and director for St. Cloud Honor Flight. He is a past VFW All American District Commander and Post 428 Commander and was the VFW National Surgeon General. His book titled “The Day I Died” about Marine Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot and POW Paul Montague was published in 2016. Montague died in late 2019.
Tuorila, who lives in St. Cloud, is married and his son Capt. Clint Tuorila is a retired Army Reserve Company Commander and Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran.
Gilbert VFW Commander Bill Kerzie, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, said of the event, "Although the meeting is titled Vietnam Veterans Day, the 2019 meeting brought veterans of other wars and all of the other branches of service together. It brought an affirmation that all are brothers-in-arms. I believe everyone had a great time." Kerzie served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969 in France, England, Iceland, Newfoundland, the Azores, Spain and Turkey, then Vietnam as a crew chief on a C-130. He was in Vietnam 1968-1969 during the Tet Offensive.
Tyler Behnke, St. Louis County Veterans Service Officer in Virginia, will be among those on the program. In a story on Fox News 21 last year he said, “For the Vietnam veterans and those that lived through the draft, they answered the call. Some of them may have variety of questions, and the service center has answers. It’s a one-stop shop for helping vets and their families."
Gerry Trunzo, Army Vietnam veteran, will read the proclamation by former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty establishing Vietnam Veterans Day March 29, 2008. Minnesota was one of the first states that took this action. Trunzo served in the Mekong Delta with MACV Advisory Team 54, training South Vietnamese troops, 1967-1968. He was wounded twice by enemy fire and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
Marlaina Hart, president of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, will also be on the program. "Veterans are very near and dear to my heart, having many family members being veterans," she said. Her husband George Hart is a Vietnam War veteran. She said, "Living with a Vietnam veteran can be challenging at times," as he has PTSD. "My job or any veteran's wife's job is to be aware of what he is going through."
Also on the program will be Cassandra Fleming of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, where she works with veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder. Fleming is a niece of Commander Kerzie.
Linda Tyssen, Gilbert VFW auxiliary member, will read the names of Range men who were killed in Vietnam.
