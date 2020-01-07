Virginia chicken ordinance moves onto city council

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday discussed the proposed chicken ordinance and approved it being forwarded to the city council for a final decision.
The ordinance would allow for up to three hens and no roosters for every permitted household. It specifies the size of the chicken coop and run required for the premises. No heating elements beyond a water dish would be allowed in the structure.
Property owners would also be required to collect droppings and body excretions on a daily basis.
The proposed ordinance was developed with the assistance of City Attorney Tom Buorac and Fire Marshall Chris Clark. Several suggestions were set before the commission before forwarding the ordinance to the council including: tagging the chickens, applying a fee schedule instead of a set fee, property owners applying for the permit (not renters) and requiring a neighbor sign off or notification so they can voice and have concerns addressed.
Commissioners present at Monday’s meeting included: Mary McReynolds, Don Bird, Jacob Littler and Jamie Winger. Also in attendance were Krystina Nickila and Bill Hennis from the city Engineering Department
It was motioned by McReynolds and seconded by Littler that Marlise Riffel, a community member who is leading the effort to allow chickens in city limits, work with the city administrator and city attorney to finalize the ordinance, with consideration of the comments by the commission. This motion passed with two yes votes by McReynolds and Littler, a no vote by Bird, with an abstention by Winger.
The ordinance is the second time in recent history — the first being in 2015-2016 — that the Virginia City Council will consider residential chickens. The renewed effort was first presented by Riffel on Dec. 2, 2019, when the planning commission decided to table the decision for further research.
Seven individuals attended this meeting in support of the ordinance. According to the meeting minutes, Bird made it known that he was not in support of the ordinance.
“Commissioner Don Bird explained he raised chickens for 18 years in the country and felt chickens did not belong in town,” the minutes state. “Commissioner Don Bird indicated it was easier to buy eggs at Natural Harvest instead of raising chickens. Commissioner Don Bird questioned who was going to police the chickens. Commissioner Don Bird explained the chickens would bring varmints into town, noise problems and odor issues. Commissioner Don Bird indicated it was a slippery slope allowing chickens in town and questioned where the line would be drawn.”
At Monday’s meeting, the additional information was presented, including a brief description of ordinances in neighboring cities. A total of 12 people attended the meeting in support of the ordinance.
“In Mountain Iron, you can have 100 chickens in two acres,” said Riffel, acknowledging that is a different situation. “In 17 years they have not had one complaint.”
Duluth has allowed up to three hens for the last 11 years. They have 40 active permits and less than 15 complaints per year. Common complaints are questioning if a chicken is a rooster, and the animal being loose.
“They said if you want to talk [about] complaints, they get weekly complaints on the pigeons,” Riffel said recalling her conversation with their animal control office.
Grand Rapids allows up to six hens and had 33 complaints in 2019. Rochester allows up to three hens and they had 13 complaints in 2019. Rochester also has more active permits than Duluth.
Bird, again, voiced his concerns stating, “Raising chickens is a great thing but is it something for the town?” He spoke of the fire possibilities but it was pointed out heating units were not allowed in the ordinance. Bird voiced concerns on policing and following through with the ordinance.
“It is time to get the language written and passed,” Littler said. “We are getting stuck in old ways to define the city. We are getting too far into peoples’ motivation. The point is to ask.”
“The way the ordinance is written right now provides restrictions,” McReynonlds added. “It is good and provides guarantees to neighbors and neighborhoods that prevent issues.”
One community member in attendance to show support to the ordinance was Lori Schiebe.
“I’ve wanted to have chickens for several years,” she said before Monday’s meeting. “It is a wonderful opportunity for kids to learn where food comes from — and it isn’t just Super One. I believe in the power of food for health and healing and want to teach that to my family.”
