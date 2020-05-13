Virginia, E-G approve consolidation

Voters in Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts on Tuesday approved consolidation into the Rock Ridge School District during a special election.
The districts will officially consolidate on July 1.
Unofficial results show a 77.6 percent approval in Virginia and 53.3 percent among E-G voters. A simple majority was needed in each district to pass.
"In putting aside their long-term competitive rivalry, which has existed for over a hundred years, the school districts look forward to working together for the betterment of all students in the area," read a press release issued late Tuesday night. "The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts are excited by the prospect for enhanced options for students in the new school district — Rock Ridge Public Schools, which will be anchored by a new Career Academy High School and a strengthened emphasis on 21st century skills at all grade levels. In addition, both districts are anticipating a great working relationship with the parent and business community as the school boards work together to continue transforming education for all students."
The Tuesday vote clears the way for Rock Ridge to open and operate as one district under Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, who was approved as the joint district leader last week on a three-year contract, dependent on the vote.
Voters in the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts last May passed a $181 million referendum for an educational collaborative project that includes a $114 million combined 7-12 high school career academy serving both districts and a new elementary school.
Taxpayers in the districts will cover about 20 percent of the total project cost, with the state of Minnesota paying 40 percent. The Department Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation also approved $100 million over 20 years as part of the agency's school collaboration fund to fill the remaining 40 percent.
In February, as the result of a community vote, the Rock Ridge Wolverines were introduced as the new school name and mascot. Green and black were chosen as the new school's colors.
Rock Ridge, the school name, recognizes the rock development on which the new schools will be built, while Wolverines are known as “devils bears,” a blend of the Blue Devils and Golden Bears mascots of both school districts. The color green is a combination of the blue and yellow of Virginia and E-G.
The primary logo features the wolverine mascot, three trees and the school name. In the logo circulating social media, it also features the year of the first class expected to graduate from the new school in 2022.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.