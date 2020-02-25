EVELETH/VIRGINIA — At their Monday night school board meetings, both the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia districts approved resolutions for a public vote on consolidation.
The issue will be on the ballot in the communities May 12.
It comes after the boards approved a consolidation plan last year, which was approved by the state Department of Education on Jan. 29, putting E-G and Virginia on track to become one district by July 1 this year.
Both districts could have unilaterally passed the official consolidation, or send it to the voters as they chose. Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt said Tuesday that in order to keep the July 1 timeline intact, a ballot issue had to be submitted by Feb. 28.
“The purpose of holding a public vote on consolidation is to allow the public in both communities, in a process which has been open and transparent from the very beginning, to vote one final time on the future of the school districts and the future of the children and grandchildren who reside within the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts,” Schmidt said over email.
Some board members expressed concern last year that if they voted to approve consolidation, a petition of residents could force a vote. A petition requires only 5 percent of the voting population — about 300 people in this case — but by approving the May 12 election issue the boards have jump-started the process.
“The vote must pass by a simple majority in both school districts,” Schmidt added. “If the vote passes by a simple majority in both districts, then the two school districts will consolidate on July 1, 2020. If the vote does not pass in one of the two school districts, then consolidation does not occur.”
An election of this sort generally costs about $17,000, said Eveleth-Gilbert Superintendent Jeff Carey over email Tuesday, but the exact cost is unknown.
Carey added, in a Facebook post on the Eveleth Gilbert Virginia Collaboration page, that every election has deadlines, and the May 12 date carried a Feb. 28 submission deadline. If they waited, the next election slot would be in August, which is after the start of the July 1, 2020, start of the fiscal year — and after the start of the planned consolidation date.
“Then we have to start over,” Carey said explaining they would have to wait another fiscal year to consolidate.
On Monday, the votes to send consolidation to the ballot was unanimous in Eveleth-Gilbert, but passed 4-2 in Virginia.
If consolidation fails to pass voters on May 12, Schmidt said the ramifications could be costly.
For starters, the new Rock Ridge schools would potentially open under two districts, meaning more costs for busing, technology and business office expenses. That doesn’t include the logistical or legal entanglements.
“This will cost at a minimum, between the two school districts, $520,000 in additional expenses a year,” Schmidt said. “Plus, for the first two years, the two districts will lose $450,000 in additional monies from the state of Minnesota. A very simple question the voters in both districts will need to answer is this: ‘Would we rather spend $520,000 every year on extra buses, accountants, and technology staff? Or would we rather be spending the $520,000 on hiring more teachers?’”
