VIRGINIA — Virginia property owners sounded off to the city council Tuesday night during the annual truth and taxation meeting, when the city budget and levy increase were both approved.
Many property owners were caught off guard when receiving their property tax statements this year with assessments resulting in a range of increases.
“My property went up 29 percent,” stated homeowner Carl Schmidt. “My mother’s house went up 114 percent. Nothing was done to her house. She is a 90-year-old widow.”
In general, the valuation of residential properties increased while commercial properties decreased. However, this wasn’t the case across the board.
“One of my business properties went up by 724 percent,” reported Dave Dincau, to which Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe agreed, stating an empty residential lot he owns increased by 993 percent.
“We have no control over the valuation process,” Cuffe said. “I think a lot of properties were overassessed. I don’t understand and that is frustrating to me and to you. You’ve come here for answers that we can’t give you. If we were doing these assessments I don’t think you’d be here today.”
In years past, the city had employed a property assessor. Every property was assessed on a five-year cycle. However, after not finding an applicant to fill the position, the responsibility was passed to St. Louis County this year.
The city assessor retired in 2014. In February 2015, the city council moved forward with the county providing that service. As of May 1, 2015, the Virginia City Assessor’s Department was closed.
Personnel from the County Assessor’s Office were in the hallway, willing to speak with concerned residents. They did not attend the meeting as it was illegal.
According to Sarah Simek, a real estate appraiser for St. Louis County, who was in city hall Tuesday night, all Virginia properties were assessed this year. The next closest assessed community was portions of Hibbing.
In the spring, the county sent postcards to property owners announcing the assessment. Four people assessed Virginia. They would knock on the front door and talk with the property owner, requesting an interior inspection before conducting an exterior inspection.
If the knock was not answered, they would leave a business card and door hanger. The door hanger was blue and white with the county insignia and pertinent information.
The exterior inspection would be completed. This included taking photographs and measurements and generally updating property records.
Next April, property owners will receive a yellow announcement in the mail explaining how they can contest the appraisal. Any determination will not affect this tax cycle but may change the property value for the 2021 cycle.
“You can give us a call and discuss the value,” Simek said. “We always try to get an interior inspection.”
Later in the spring, the property owner can present their disagreement to the local board of Appeal and Equalization. In Virginia, this is the city council.
“The board will make the decision,” said Simek of raising, lowering or not changing the assessment. “The local board is not allowed to make a change to the betterment of the taxpayer until we (the county) get an interior inspection.”
Patrick Orent, appraisal supervisor for St. Louis County, explained in the hall outside the council chambers that any changes in value were not based on the steam to gas conversion. However, if future property sales are affected by the conversion, this will affect values in the future.
“Assessments were based on sales in the neighborhood and physical inventory of property,” Orent said.
Throughout the truth and taxation meeting the “perfect storm” was referred to as the property valuation assessments, along with county, city and school taxes, all increased at once.
Councilor Steven Johnson reminded all, “This is money we are using to benefit your quality of life.”
Saying the tax increases resulting from the new valuations was too much, too soon, Cuffe said, “It is a huge burden to taxpayers. Increases should be incremental.”
Cuffe acknowledged that the city could impact property taxes by not approving the 6 percent levy increase, but that would not have significant impact on final amounts as the county increased their taxes. This would also deplete the money available for city operations.
After the closing of the truth and taxation meeting, the city council reopened its regular council meeting and approved the budget and levy.
The motion was made to approve the 6.5 percent levy increase — the total amount of the levy being increased by $295,148; a total levy of $5,960,530. Time to comment was offered to the depleted audience, many of whom had left as the clock ticked later into the night. No one from the community commented.
“I agree in practicality, but will oppose in principal,” said Councilor Gary Friedlieb before the vote.
The 6.5 percent levy increase was approved in a 6-1 vote. Friedlieb was the only dissenter.
The general fund budget is $16,821,504 and was passed unanimously.
“This budget was particularly hard,” said Sherry Erickson, the city’s finance director, before the meeting concluded. “I don’t live in Virginia, but I work here, my bank is here, I shop here and I am sorry. My heart goes out to the citizens. I will keep sharpening my pencil.”
