VIRGINIA — Virginia Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Allen Lewis has been awarded a Bush Fellowship from the Bush Foundation.
In 2020, the Bush Fellowship was awarded to 24 visionary leaders across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota and the 23 Native nations therein out of the 746 applications.
“The Bush Fellowship is an investment in individual leaders,” states the group’s website. “It provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to pursue formal and informal learning experiences that help them develop the skills, attributes and relationships they need to become more effective, equitable leaders who can drive change in their communities and region as a whole.”
Lewis plans to utilize the fellowship to help to develop a regional data-driven model for EMS and fire Services across the Iron Range. “I want to be able to work collaboratively with others to form solutions and not come to them with a solution already.”
“He wants to forge alliances among public, corporate and nonprofit leaders to develop regional, data-driven models that address fragmented and inefficient emergency delivery systems,” said a press release announcing the fellowship. “To lead this large public sector change, he needs to increase his knowledge about effective models of emergency services around the world. He will also improve his negotiation and consensus-building skills and build a diverse network of advisors and mentors.”
Lewis was humble and excited about this opportunity over the phone Wednesday.
“This education will support my overall goal to bring together the entire Range in regional fire and EMS services. Right now, we have fractured and fragmented services.” Lewis explained how he will listen to dispatch repeatedly call a particular ambulance but get no response. After three attempted pages, it is transferred to another department. Meanwhile, an emergency isn’t being serviced. “We have good people but a broken system. The system is not working the way it currently is.”
Through this fellowship, Lewis will pursue both formal and information learning experiences. Formally, he will pursue a Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
“These are very expensive classes that most of us can’t pay for alone,” Lewis said explaining the funds available through his fellowship is making enrollment possible. This online certification requires six courses and a capstone.
Informally, Lewis will travel the globe visiting and learning from top EMS and Fire departments.
“I will visit 12 countries on several continents,” Lewis said, explaining that this will be completed during vacation time from his city position. “Each destination will be tailored to different aspects of the culture of fire and EMS service. There are things you can learn from agencies all over the world.”
Currently, the Iron Range uses a patchworked approach. “We are still trying to carry out fire and EMS services like in the old days where invisible lines matter,” he said referring to jurisdictions. “This delays response times and is inefficient and ineffective. We should place services where they are needed, not depending on who is paying for it.”
Lewis explained that his focus will be to look at how EMS and fire services can be efficient, equitable and regionalized. “It is not efficient to have five fire departments in 5 miles. It is not equitable to not receive EMS services for a prolonged period of time because of your geographical area … I’m not pointing fingers. I am saying the current system isn’t working. There are inequities and inefficiencies.”
Also as part of the fellowship, Lewis will have the opportunity to participate in various leadership building experiences around the world as far flung as New Zealand and Antarctica.
“These other aspects are about rounding you out as a leader,” said Lewis after explaining that the New Zealand leadership expedition will be completed while learning how to sail and the excursion to Antarctica will focus on effects of climate change.
Lewis plans to take advantage of the Bush Fellowship over the next two years. This will allow him to use vacation time for much of the travel. Other aspects, like conferences, will benefit the city of Virginia and can be worked into his schedule.
He expressed his gratitude for those who have supported him during this application process. “I am very happy with the group of people with whom I work at the Virginia Fire Department and the city of Virginia. They have all been supportive.”
