Virginia launches community relations initiative

The City of Virginia Police Department is taking steps to forge a stronger relationship with community members.
A Community Relations Officer has been named to help strengthen ties to citizens within the Iron Range's Queen City.
“We want to build community rapport and a relationship with individuals in the public,” said Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson. “We want to have an individual around to address community concerns and to get community programs started.”
Lt. John Swenson, an Iron Range native and eight-year veteran of the department, on June 1, started as Community Relations Officer. Swenson for seven years previously served as an officer in Victoria, Texas.
Only three weeks into the new position, Swenson says he wants to help build a stronger, healthier, and diverse community without fear of judgment.
“If I were to be asked what my vision statement would be, it is providing sensible policing in all matters, working with all groups of people, and providing a stronger, safer and unified community,” said Swenson. “I'm hoping to be available to the community. Maybe they don't feel comfortable talking with people at the police department, so I hope to have a different location where people can stop in and talk to me and not have the pressure of going to the police department.”
It's the first time ever that Virginia has had a community relations officer, said Swenson.
The department was able to add the position after the city council last year approved an increase of one officer to the department, said Mattson.
With the Community Relations Officer, the department now has 24 members.
“We just didn't have the resources before to dedicate to this program,” said Mattson. “We want to make the community we live in a positive place for everybody.”
Community trust is the department's number one goal, said Mattson.
To build that trust, the Community Relations Officer will be a huge asset, she said.
“We want to get our community more involved and be in our community,” said Mattson. “We want to jointly make the place we work and live in better.”
Swenson has an extensive background within the area.
He volunteered to help work in a First Offender DWI program; was president of the Mesabi Humane Society Board of Directors; developed relationships at the North land Learning Center in Virginia; dressed up as Santa Claus at the Northeast Range School in Babbitt; occasionally brought farm animals to Northeast Range and visited with students and staff; and has volunteered at his church's camp at Camp Sigel at Lake Eshquagama.
“It's been great working with kids,” said Swenson, himself a father. “I've learned a lot from them and have been able to tell them some stories about first-hand experiences I've had.”Already, Swenson has a list of goals:
· This summer, implement an “Operation Lights On,” state grant program under which drivers who are stopped for an inoperable taillight or headlight receive a voucher of up to $250 to pay for the repair.
· Begin a “Crime Free Mulch-Housing,” campaign that partners with landlords, rental property owners and tenants to keep drugs and illegal activity out of rental properties.
· Secure funding to acquire a vehicle dedicated to community relations and school resource work.
· Open a Community Relations office within the city.
· Start a “Blue Santa Claus Program,” in which an officer dresses up in a blue Santa Claus outfit and helps distribute Christmas toys to children.
· Start a bicycle sticker program in which stolen bicycles can be traced and returned to owners. Swenson will also assist residents and the city with blight issues, building inspections, teach DARE to second and fifth graders, and work as a School Resource Officer. Mattson says Swenson is a perfect fit for the job. “He's a great listener, great communicator, very compassionate, and very caring,” said Mattson. “He's a very professional, outstanding worker. We consider ourselves a team here at VPD and he's got some fantastic ideas. John has a full plate and I have full confidence in him.” After enjoying volunteering with other organizations, Swenson is looking forward to building more relationships. “What draws me to this is the community,” said Swenson. “I find it ironic that they gave me a new title and a job doing what I've already been trying to do in my time off.
