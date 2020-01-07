VIRGINIA — Aaron Joshua Hendrickson, a convicted sex offender accused of assaulting the father of a child he tried to steal toys from last year, is a step closer to a jury trial.
Hendrickson appeared in Sixth Judicial District Court on Monday with public defender Bruce Williams for status update hearing with Judge Andrew Peterson. With slicked back hair, glasses and a jail jumpsuit, Hendrickson was mostly quiet during the morning hearing.
Williams explained to the court that a psychological evaluation came back that the 38-year-old suspect was competent and understood his actions, and that criminal proceedings could now continue.
Williams requested a jury trial and deferred to his client.
“It’s up to you,” Hendrickson told the attorney.
The case was assigned to Judge Robert C. Friday with a scheduling conference set for 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
Hendrickson is charged with second-degree assault and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
According to court records, the charge stems from a September 2019 incident when a man called the police after his 8-year-old son said someone was trying to steal his toys. The father said he saw Hendrickson standing near the residence holding two of his son’s toys, and asked him what he was doing.
Hendrickson allegedly told him that he was taking the toys, and when he was rebuffed by the father, “freaked out” and pulled a knife from his waistband.
When the father fell backing away, Hendrickson allegedly jump on top of him and swung the knife before eventually fleeing. He was tracked by the Virginia Police Department K-9 unit and was found hiding, in possession of the knife, according to the criminal complaint.
According to Minnesota Public Criminal records, Hendrickson has a long history of felony charges dating back to a 1998 conviction of sexually assaulting a child in Wisconsin. He was convicted of bail jumping that same year.
In 2006, Hendrickson was convicted twice of felony violation of the sex offender registry, felony burglary and felony escape as a felon, all in Wisconsin. In 2013, he was convicted of felony violation of the sex offender registry in Wisconsin, and again in 2018 in Virginia.
Hendrickson is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia.
