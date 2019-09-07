Walk to Remember this week at Miners

VIRGINIA — Each time the photo of the “sad angel” necklace pendent is posted, Dano Zebro is reminded that the battle continues.
The angel — her forehead resting on one hand, the other drooped over a purple-and-teal awareness ribbon — is shared when an Iron Ranger takes his or her own life.
No information about the individual or the person’s identity is provided on those Iron Range Walk to Remember Facebook page posts.
But the sad angel aims to “open up some eyes about how real it is,” Zebro says of suicide.
Zebro, whose life has been touched “too many times” by the ripple effects of suicide, is charwoman of the Iron Range Walk to Remember, a local nonprofit group that holds a yearly walk the second Saturday in September and works to promote suicide awareness and prevention.
This year’s fourth annual IRWR walk is set for Sept. 14 at Miners Memorial Building in Virginia. Registration is at 9 a.m. The 5K route around the city’s lakes will begin at 10 a.m.
“It’s easy walk,” usually attended by people pushing strollers and using wheelchairs, Zebro said. A side-by-side ATV will be available for anyone needing assistance.
Registration of $30 guarantees a T-shirt. However, “everyone is welcome,” she said.
There will also be purple and teal ribbons, the colors of suicide awareness, to memorialize with names those lost to suicide.
The walk typically raises $10,000-$15,000, and “every penny goes back into the community” to help people who have been referred by professionals to IRWR, Zebro said.
Money has been used to help pay for prescriptions for those in-between insurance, for emergency shelter assistance and for payment of therapist assessments, which are not always covered by insurance, she said.
A meal catered by the Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant will follow the walk.
And the small group of active IRWR members are planning something new for this year — something the community has been seeking.
Rather than having speakers as at past events, IRWR is starting up round tables for those “living in the cycle” (people who struggle day-to-day and for those who have attempted suicide), as well as for those “living with the ripple effect” after the loss of a loved one to suicide.
The first groups, under the direction of the Kiesler Wellness Center of Grand Rapids, will be held the afternoon of the walk.
The state-licensed Arrowhead Center Inc., in Virginia, which provides services for mental health care and addictive and compulsive behaviors and which works closely with IRWR, will assist with the groups.
“I’d like to hold meetings every month. People have been asking for them,” Zebro said. The aim is to offer “a safe place for people to talk” and where “we always have each other’s backs.”
The two round tables will be held in separate rooms at Miners during the walk event. Child care will be provided.
“You don’t have to talk,” Zebro said. “You can just sit there and listen.”
Steven Bottila, of Virginia, will lead one of the groups, said the 48-year-old, who struggled with thoughts of suicide for many years and attempted three times.
“As a group leader, I want it to be a comfortable feeling of ‘we are in this together,’” where people can “laugh a little and yet be serious,” he said in a phone interview.
Bottila said he struggled as a young person with having an alcoholic father, family issues, depression, and temporal lobe epilepsy, which “makes a person 20 times as likely” to attempt suicide because the “emotional part of the brain is not wired correctly and you are more prone to emotional buildup.”
One day Bottila loaded one bullet into a handgun with five chambers and pulled the trigger three times, he said.
Looking back now, he said, Bottila has learned that “how you react” to depression and thoughts of suicide provides some control. “Your life is not going to get better by taking the one you’ve got.”
Human interaction is also important, he said. “We are living in a shell” even more today by communicating electronically rather than in person, he said.
That’s where the groups will also be helpful.
“I don’t know why we are ashamed (as a society) to talk about suicide,” Zebro said. “Us not talking about it isn’t helping anything.”
Zebro added that “it’s OK to remember those lost to suicide.” The ripple effect leaves loved ones angry, heartbroken and feeling responsible for the person’s death.
“It’s all the same feelings” anyone has when someone dies, but with extreme guilt, she said.
Often people share with her that they believe a suicide is their fault because “I didn’t save them.” Zebro tells them: “But you did save them that one day.”
There are “small wins,” she said. “But the battle is not over.”
For more information, visit the Iron Range Walk to Remember’s Facebook page.
