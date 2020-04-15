Walz signs affordable insulin bill

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday signed the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act, a move aimed at helping Minnesotans with diabetes afford low-cost emergency insulin starting this July. The move comes after a year of heated debate among health care activists and pharmaceutical companies.
The governor was joined by supportive legislators in addition to Quinn Nystrom, a diabetes advocate who is running for Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional seat as a Democrat against the incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican. Quinn and her group, MN Insulin for All, had fought for the passage of the bill for more than three years.
The new bill creates an emergency supply for 30 days for diabetics who need insulin now and can’t afford it for a co-pay of $35. It also sets up a longer-term program for those under certain income limits and don’t have insurance (or have insurance with large co-pays). Insulin manufacturers would participate in the program and could be fined up to $3.6 million a year, doubling in the second year, for non-compliance.
“This was a bill made possible because of a mother who refused to let her son’s death be in vain,” Nystrom said in a statement. “Niceole Smith-Holt turned her grief into activism and together we worked for over three years to pass the bill into law. We worked with Republicans and Democrats because that’s what needed to be done. And we had to fight tirelessly, because the pharmaceutical lobby put their profits first, and Minnesotans without access to affordable insulin were dying.”
Quinn, herself a Type-1 diabetic, has long told her own story of lobbying Congress and state legislators for low-cost healthcare and prescription drug coverage after her younger brother was diagnosed with diabetes.
After closing down her campaign office in Brainerd due to the spread of the coronavirus, Quinn has been working from her home in Baxter and calling voters to talk about her efforts to help pass the bill. For her, the passage showcases her commitment to backing affordable healthcare — a stance she touts as setting her apart from Stauber for the upcoming 2020 elections.
“With the passage of this bill, I hope that not one more person ever dies from a lack of access to affordable insulin in Minnesota,” Nystrom said. “When I’m in Congress I’ll keep fighting with every breath I have to provide affordable healthcare and prescription drugs to every Minnesotan.”
When mentioning Nicole Smith-Holt in her statement, Nystrom was referring to the mother of Alec, who died of ketoacidosis after rationing his insulin. In recent years, she and her husband, James, have told their story of loss to legislators on a task force meant to help diabetics pay for high-priced insulin.
The parents repeated their story often. But Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to move forward and remained deadlocked on the issue.
Last month, the Minnesota House and Senate finally arrived at a near deal which they announced as legislators went into recess on March 16.
On Tuesday, both the House passed the bill by 111-22, and the Senate followed suit with a vote of 67-0.
Voting “no” was House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and 21 others, all Republicans. Daudt said the funding mechanism in the current bill was better than the license fees that had passed out of the House earlier this session. But he also said it was unnecessary, since the companies had improved their programs and implemented other measures to make insulin affordable to those without insurance.
“An argument could be made that pharma acted late, but the reality is they acted,” the Crown Republican said of drug manufacturers.
But Smith-Holt said the state law will make those programs permanent and require that they work for diabetics.
State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, was among the legislators who voted in favor of passing the bill. “It’s trafic that in our country, Alex and others have had to lose their lives simply because they could not afford to refill their supply of insulin,” Sandstede said in a statement on Tuesday. “After this bill becomes law, those in an emergency will finally have a way to access an affordable emergency refill. The advocacy from Nicole Smith-Holt, James Holt, and other Minnesotans with diabetes or those with family members who do has been inspiring throughout this whole process, and I was honored to vote for this important legislation today.”
State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, also voted yes for the bill. “Too many Minnesotans with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin, often making them face horrendous options like rationing,” Ecklund said in a statement Tuesday. “In cases like Alec’s, this has had tragic consequences that no family should experience.”
State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, and State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, also supported the bill.
MinnPost contributed to this article.
