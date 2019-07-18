Water Carnival is no picnic — it’s a festival

HOYT LAKES — Come hungry to the community picnic that kicks off the 64th annual Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival next Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. You will get a half-pound steak, beans, coleslaw, a slice of watermelon and lemonade. All for $7. And there are hot dogs for the kids. PolyMet Mining is sponsoring the picnic.
It's just $10 for the entire weekend, Water Carnival committee members say on the website. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
The committee said on the website, "What started as a City Picnic has now grown into a 4-day festival that draws thousands of people to Hoyt Lakes and the surrounding communities. It is held annually on the fourth weekend of July. Events now include softball, volleyball and bean bag tournaments, 5K race, turtle races, bingo, queen coronation, parade, fireworks, Shockwaves water ski show, live music and much, much more!"
A highlight is the parade at noon Saturday on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Grand marshal is Linda Stoks.
Monetary prizes will be awarded in the following categories of parade entries: Funniest Individual Youth (K-6), Funniest Individual (7th grade – Adult), Adult Group (2 or more), Non-profit Float, Commercial Float, Water Carnival Memories Theme.
All weekend there will be the Magic Village Show, Wild Things zoo attractions. live muisic, kids' games, concessions, beer garden and softball tournament.
Here is the schedule:
Thursday, July 25
5 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament, 6 p.m. Miss Hoyt Lakes coronation, also Little Miss, 4- 7 p.m. Community Picnic, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. kids' float building session, 7-10 p.m. Press camp.
Friday, July 26
Noon golf tournament, 1-2:30 p.m. turtle races, followed by firetruck rides, 6 p.m. Shockwaves – Water Ski Show, 7-9 p.m. music by Bittersweet, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. The Dweebs
Saturday, July 27
7-11 a.m. Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. 5K Road Race (walk/run), 10 a.m. Kids half mile fun run (following the 5K road race), 6 p.m. Shockwaves Ski Show, 6 p.m. Hot dog eating contest, 8:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. FlashMob!
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Summer Craft Fair, 6-8 p.m. Music by Sweet Freedom, noon parade, 10:15 p.m. Gigantic fireworks display.
Sunday, July 28
7-11:30 a.m. Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast, noon sandpile for kids and kids' races, noon holey board tournament, 2 p.m. kids' "Sundae Sunday."
