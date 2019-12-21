With deadline approaching, state ‘thoughtful’ on Nashwauk

MOUNTAIN IRON — As a critical deadline for Mesabi Metallics nears on Dec. 31 — the date the state can pull key mineral leases from the Nashwauk project — officials are preaching patience with the status of it in the near term.
In an interview following an address to the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that the state is still hoping to find a credible partner for the project, one that help finance and operate the project without Essar Global and its subsidiary Essar Capital Americas.
“It’s important — we need to get it done, we need to get it done with a reliable partner,” Walz said. “I made it clear in my first week as governor that I do not believe Essar is that partner. My team and others have been working diligently. There are folks who are reliable partners who are out there. We still intend to do everything in our power to get that done.”
The fate of the Mesabi Metallics project has been in limbo for more than three years after Essar Steel Minnesota filed for bankruptcy on the project in the summer of 2015. Mesabi Metallics won control of it through a bankruptcy bid, but soon lost a large patch of private mineral leases and land to Cleveland-Cliffs after failing to make payments to the lease holder.
Since then, Essar Global and former CEO Madhu Vuppuluri have re-entered the picture, picking up $250 million of Mesabi Metallics debt to become the primary debtholder on the project.
Essar announced the debt deal in January 2018, the day Walz was inaugurated as the new governor. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials moved to debar Essar shortly after, an action that the state says is still pending.
Meanwhile, the project has sat without any significant construction, with a pellet plant completion deadline of Dec. 31 looming.
DNR officials said they have a full year from the date to decide the fate of the leases. Walz said the state would be “thoughtful” on what pulling the leases means, citing the challenging resetting the entire project.
“We hope not,” Walz said of a lease decision going until the end of 2020. “We like the idea of a hard deadline because now there’s going to be some payments due to the state of Minnesota — another $12 million — so we expect those things to be met. We’re still hopeful. As you know in negotiations, and this happens in politics all the time, the closer you get to a deadline sometimes things start to shake loose.”
Patience with the project is running out from Iron Range delegation members. Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, has openly called for the state to work with Cliffs, nothing any project will have to go through the company’s vast land holdings.
Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, has said he wants to see a local, reputable company gain control. At the RAMS meeting Thursday, Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, also said she wants to incentivise one of the “big three” of Cliffs, ArcelorMittal or U.S. Steel to work together on a solution.
“No more Essar,” she told the crowd. “It’s time to move on.”
