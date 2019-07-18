GILBERT — A single-vehicle accident resulted in a Gilbert woman and Eveleth boy being air-lifted to Duluth.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in rural Gilbert.
A 57-year-old Gilbert woman was driving with a 3-year-old Eveleth boy when their vehicle drove off the road and collided with several trees, according to the accident report. Their names and conditions were not released.
The pair had been driving northbound in the 6600 block of Barker Road E. in rural Gilbert when the driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve. The car left the road and hit trees in the ditch.
“Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor,” said Lt. Nate Skelton of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, over the phone Thursday.
Both woman and child were transported by Life Link Air Medical to Essentia Health-Duluth for medical treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown, as is the cause of the accident.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Biwabik Ambulance, Lakeland Fire and First Responders, Virginia Fire/Ambulance and Life Link Air Medical.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.