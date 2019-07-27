76 years and counting

VIRGINIA — When Paul Sersha played the button box, his music “came from the heart,” says Julie Zadnikar Sersha. “He felt the songs and I felt them and we harmonized.”
They’ve been harmonizing for 76 years as husband and wife — Paul turned 100 last January and Julie will be 99 in September.
And Worldwide Marriage Encounter, the world’s largest pro-marriage organization, has named the Sershas the longest-married couple in Minnesota. Their names were submitted to the organization by Marianne Nanti, fellow member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
In a recent interview Julie Sersha said she and Paul “never gave age a thought” and that she played first violin in the Mesabi Community Orchestra until she was 88. And her husband said with a big smile, “I feel young yet. I’m gonna go for many years yet.” The Sershas have two sons, Jim and wife Danelle of Duluth and Tom of Virginia.
Paul and Julie Sersha were married April 9, 1943, in Chicago. She said, “This little Italian priest, the last thing he told us as he folded the papers and put them in the envelope. He said, ‘It never hurts to put some of that green paper in the envelope.’ I’ll never forget that.” Julie remembers that she paid $25 for her wedding gown.
The Sershas have always shared a love of music, she with her violin — she played first violin in the Mesabi Community Orchestra until she was 88 and he played the button accordion since he had learned it as a boy in West Eveleth, teaching himself on his father’s button box. “Nobody showed me a thing,” he said. “You played music from your heart,” Julie said, smiling, and he smiled back.
Paul Sersha said he is the “last of the button box crew” who played in Oscar Fryckman’s Mesaba Button Box Club. Julie Sersha recalled the time she and Paul were at their cabin on Lake Vermilion with family and friends and he was entertaining with his accordion. People who were on the lake began beeping the horns on their boats. “They wanted more music!” she said.
“He and I harmonized a lot on Slovenian songs about love,” she recalled. “We took an engagement in Duluth and got a standing ovation.” They belonged to the Chisholm Dance Club and at one event the Sershas dressed in Slovenian costumes that she had made and won first prize. “They called us the dancing Bavarian couple. Our life changed and we played and sang.” For years they entertained all across the Range at ethnic events including at Ironworld and the Finnish Laskiainen in Palo.
The Sershas talked of how they had met — thanks to a Slovenian lodge called the SNPJ, the Slovenian National Benefit Society. “My mother was secretary over 30 years. She had a special book, you had to go to her house to pay the dues every month. Paul’s mother said, ‘I have to get up to Zadnikars to pay my dues.’ Paul said, ‘Oh, no, I’ll go.’ Unbeknownst to me, he was hoping he’d get a glimpse of me.” Paul had told his mother he was “going to marry that girl someday.”
Julie Sersha went out East after graduating from Eveleth High School and attended college in Providence, R.I., for a secretarial course. She would write to Paul, and when she came home to Eveleth, she went to Oreskoviches dance hall. “I danced with him. We had a date,” and another and another after that. Paul Sersha recalled, “I knew how to kick my feet around” on the dance floor. Later Julie moved to Chicago and got a job in a credit union. Paul came to Chicago and worked at Diamond T. World War II had started, Paul Sersha joined the Coast Guard and was stationed for duty in New York harbor and the newlyweds lived in New York City.
After the war they cane back to the Range and have lived in Virginia since the 1950s. Paul Sersha had a myriad of jobs over the years — state highway sign department, police officer, the mines, Western Auto in Virginia, hardware store, construction work, siding contractor, Dependable Motors, selling sport coates at The Hub, Plaza Hardware, Cluett-Peabody shirt factory. Julie Sersha did payroll at the Virginia Municipal Hospital, “300-some checks in an hour,” and also worked at the Lenont-Peterson Clinic.
During the interview Paul and Julie Sersha reflected on their long marriage — they’ve even passed the traditional diamond anniversary of 75 years. She offered this: “Everybody has their ups and downs. No two people think alike all the time.” And if there’s a disagreement or a quarrel: “Make up. There’s another day ahead. Don’t ever go to bed without saying good-night to each other. And start the day off right.”
She added, “It wasn’t all easy.” Son Tom gave these tips for a long life: “Hard work, good food and music.” Said his mother, “I tell people you were made to work, no sitting around. Good food, meat and potatoes.”
And Paul Sersha’s thoughts on a long and happy marriage? “Cooperation together. If something happens, you help each other. You’re there to help.”
