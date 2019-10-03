Nystrom takes Range, union ties into CD8 battle

HIBBING — U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Hermantown-grown professional hockey player turned Duluth police lieutenant then St. Louis County Commissioner, flipped a historically Democratic seat last November in northeastern Minnesota. Stauber’s tale of skates to badge to winning the Eighth Congressional District has been told and retold in community, state and national media outlets. And that’s partly because of his support from President Donald J. Trump who had made trips to Duluth to campaign for him to become only the second Republican to win a seat in 72 years.
This summer, Stauber told the Mesabi Daily News during a phone interview that he “will never blindly follow any political party.” He continued: “I didn’t bring a red playbook to Congress. I didn’t bring a blue playbook. I brought a playbook that puts American first.” But voting records show that Stauber — whom Trump nicknamed “Mr. Hockey” — has mostly followed GOP direction on immigration and trade issues. For example, he backed the president’s trade scrap with China, a move that earned him a thumbs up from the Iron Range officials with U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs. Throughout his first year in office, he has also supported the proposed Twin Metals and Polymet copper-nickel mining projects, opposed a House resolution seeking to condemn the president’s remarks against U.S. Rep. Illhan Omar, applauded the Trump administration’s repeal of an Obama-era clean water regulation and most recently called the impeachment inquiry “irresponsible.”
Though Stauber continues to gain support from business groups and mining companies — ArcelorMittal USA tweeted a photo of him visiting Hibbing Taconite Company this week saying the company “appreciate his steadfast support for miners and the #IronRange economy!” — there are others in the state that believe it’s time for the DFL to retake his seat.
Now enter Quinn Nystrom, a 33-year-old former Baxter city councilwoman turned diabetes advocate, who announced on Thursday morning she was one of the first candidates running as part of the Democratic Farmer Labor Party, or D.F.L., for the Eighth Congressional District seat in the upcoming 2020 election. A group called the Iron Range Grassroots Progressives rescheduled its own announcement of an unknown candidate for noon Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Hull-Rust Mahoning Mine View in Hibbing.
During a phone interview with the MDN on Thursday afternoon, Nystrom retold her much publicized backstory of being a 10-year-old girl when beginning her grassroots advocacy to raise money for diabetes research after her brother was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She was later diagnosed herself and has continued her advocacy by serving as the National Youth Advocate for the American Diabetes Association and lobbying in the Minnesota State Capitol and Congress in her effort to reduce the cost of insulin.
Nystrom, who called herself “a fourth-generation of the Eighth District,” explained that she only began considering a run for Congress earlier this year after Stauber “failed” to meet his promise of holding a town hall meeting on the rising cost of insulin. “Congressman Stauber is a political insider whose gone to D.C. and had every opportunity to make life better for people living in the district,” Nystrom said. “He has not made my life better in regards to healthcare and prescription drug coverage. He did not follow through on the holding an insulin diabetes roundtable. I don’t think having a roundtable with the insurance industry is the same as getting information from the people suffering from high costs every single day.”
The previous day, Stauber’s team took to his official Twitter page, where they posted a picture of the roundtable meeting: “Minnesotans living in rural communities face a variety of challenges when trying to access quality healthcare. Rural America matters so I was proud to participate in a roundtable discussion [with] healthcare stakeholders on how we can bridge the gap between rural & urban communities.”
In recent years, the Congressional Eighth District has been a volatile political setting, where Trump won the presidency by a 15.5 point margin in 2016 and Stauber beat former State legislator Joe Radinovich to become a congressman by 5.5 percentage points in 2018. With her announcement, Nystrom becomes the DFL’s first candidate seeking to reclaim the seat following former DFL U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan’s decision not to seek reelection.
Nystrom told the MDN that she holds much different political views from her opponent.
“I’m an outsider,” she said. “I’ve been an outsider my entire life. Being diagnosed with an illness made me different. Then I learned how to overcome adversity and stand up for myself and others.” She continued, “Everything I have done has been as a small town Minnesota girl from Baxter. I’ve never had a fancy title to do the work. I’ve been advocating and I’ve been fighting for people who want affordable health care and prescription drugs. And I call out the pharmaceutical companies because we need someone to hold them responsible.”
When asked how she views herself in the DFL Party, Nystrom — a party that lost voters to the GOP and now finds itself in a rural-urban divide as some insiders question where the “Labor” has gone in the DFL — Nystrom said that “first and foremost, I am a DFLer, but I am going to be myself because that’s what I’ve done my whole life. I have to take this as an individual. I’m a pragmatic, honest and authentic person who wants to try and find common sense solutions.”
Providing examples, Nystrom said that Stauber has openly supported PolyMet and Twin Metals, but “knowing what a big issue this is for the Eighth District, I’m not going to act like I’m an environmental expert and I’d rather meet with people on both sides of the issue and arrange meetings and tours to form the best decision.” Nystrom, who called herself pro-labor and union, continued: “I’m not like Congressman Stauber and I won’t come into a huge issue and say we’re only listening to one side. To me, I always want to bring in both sides. Let’s bring people together and find a common ground.”
Asked about the political ties between Trump and Stauber, Nystrom didn’t offer opinions on the impeachment inquiry. But she did comment on Trump’s remarks about a Minnesota congresswoman in Omar.
“The Congressman is allowed to say what he would like, but I completely disagree with his opinion on not condemning what the president said on his racist remarks,” she said referring to his comments back in July when he targeted Omar and her fellow Congresswomen — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley — with repeated attacks. In one instance, he tweeted the four women of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
Nystrom added, “That was a racist comment and I can say that without needing to say a derogatory comment afterward. If I said that in my own job, I would have been fired. But the president says it and he’s able to keep his job. I don’t want to be from a country fueled by hate and racism. I believe we can go back to a place of decency.”
The Stauber name is well known down in Proctor and Duluth. And he has lined up support from mayors of at least five cities on the Iron Range.
Nystrom told the MDN that her hope is that her grassroots-styled approach could win back DFLers in Range cities like Hibbing. She said she’s in town quite often, since she’s dating Paul Bobich, a Hibbing-born son of a “longtime miner” at Hibbing Taconite Company. As of Thursday afternoon, Paul’s parents, Bob and Nancy, had plans to see Nystrom publicly announce her candidacy that night at the Whipple Beach Recreational Area in Baxter.
