Finishing Christmas dinner we laughed as our conversation became a little ruckus. The three adults (my husband, our friend Eric and I) seemed to forget the kids were hanging on our every word.
“Who is Bill Crosby?” asked Mick referring to Bill Cosby.
“Don’t worry about it,” we said trying to brush him off. How did he get brought up? Like a bad cold, Mick wouldn’t drop it. I think he knew he was missing out on why to conversation was inappropriately funny.
Bill Cosby is a comedian and actor who is a recently convicted sex offender.
Now, believe it or not, this was not exactly something I wanted discussed with my 10-year-old son. At the dinner table. On Christmas.
My husband and Eric looked at me as I tried to find an answer that would both appease Mick and change the subject.
“He is a man who killed people's souls,” I said before passing Mick a plate of cookies. The adults both approved of this answer.
“How? What did he do to kill their soul?” This kid is nothing if not persistent. Anyone want to talk about Sidney Crosby, instead?
“Some bad things. He hurt them,” I said before pointing to the TV on in the background. “Look, Clark is going to turn on the lights!” We were watching “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“I’ll just look up what killing souls mean online,” Mick retorted, knowing he was pushing our buttons.
“Ok,” I said. “Make sure you look up Crosby.”
“Yes, Bing Crosby,” said Eric. I agreed that the hereditary nature of alcoholism would be easier to explain.
Uncle Eddie was now onscreen and we turned to Eric and dubbed him Uncle Eddie. This got a few laughs from the kids and successfully got us off Bill Cosby and Bing Crosby.
Normally, I’m not the type of person not to explain something to my children. What is a pediatrician or gynecologist? Well, let me tell you. I encourage that body parts be appropriately named and body functions understood.
Why teach and encourage shame when, as a parent, I can explain something the way I want my child to understand it? I would rather teach my child the correct sensitivity over a topic then whatever they may pick up from others.
Being that my children were adopted later in their lives, we have some catching up to do. Yes, I have corrected the knowledge that babies pop out of their moms’ belly buttons.
While I am open and encourage openness, there is a limit. I still want to shield my children from some of the scariest parts of our world. Yes, they know what appropriate touching is and isn’t. They know what a pedophile is. They don’t need to know Bill Cosby’s face and how a famous man drugged and raped women for decades. One day, yes they need to know all this — but not today. As their mother, I want to salvage whatever safety bubble my babies have left — at least on Christmas!
“Being a parent is like walking through a minefield,” Eric softly said while the kids cleared the table. It surprised all of us how accurate of a response I had given saying Bill Cosby killed souls.
One day I will tell them about Bill Cosby, but I decided Dec. 25, 2019, was not that day.
