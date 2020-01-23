Adeline Dean died January 22, 2020 at The Estates at St.Louis Park in St Louis Minnesota. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Julie (Wayne) Simoes of Yonkers, NY, and Vicky (Todd) Merten of Mt. Iron, MN. Her brother, Donald and his wife Wanda Pratt of Tower, MN and Her sister Jane (Wayne) Lindseth of Tower, MN. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and her companion of many years, Roger Hujanen of St. Louis Park, MN
No funeral arrangements will be held.
