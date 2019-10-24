Adolph E. Schmidt, 86, of Embarrass passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.
Survivors include his wife Karen Schmidt of Embarrass; four children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Embarrass Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church in Pike Township. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
