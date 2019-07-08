Adolph Levar born of Matt and Marie Levar in Ely, Minnesota on May 28, 1930 passed away July 4th, 2019 at 89 years old.
He was a hard working miner, well known fishing guide, and talented musician. He was a U.S. soldier in the Korean war.
His door was always open to family and friends. He played the button box accordian at many parties filled with laughter and memories. He also loved and spent a lot of time at his cabin on Burntside Lake
This brought him so much joy which he shared with family and friends. He was very grateful for the kindness and love they shared with him.
He is a loving husband to Ann Levar, father to Catherine Levar, and grandfather to Cecily Amrane. He is survived by wife Ann, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Cecily, sister Genevieve Miller, brother in-law Frank Shober, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His visitation will be at 10:00 am and his funeral service is at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Ely, MN on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
