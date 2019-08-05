Agnes M. Lozar, 91, of Ely, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

