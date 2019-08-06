Agnes M. Lozar, 91, of Ely, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

