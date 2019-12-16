Alan Christenson, 77, of Mountain Iron, MN formerly of Holt, MN passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, MN with his loving family at his side.
Alan was born in Thief River Falls, MN on August 26, 1942 and grew up in Holt, MN. Alan worked for Ness Construction starting at age 16. He graduated from High School in 1960 and went to the Vo-Tech for welding while working at Land O’ Lakes with his mom.
He married Barbara Kay Saustad November 24th, 1962 and had four kids. Early on in their marriage they moved to Tacoma, Washington for a short time and moved back to Thief River Falls. A few years later they moved to Mountain Iron. Alan worked construction until he bought his truck and went over the road from 1972 to 1997.
Alan had many interests and passions. He raced snowmobiles, hunted, fished, rode motorcycles and got his pilot’s license. He owned, built, refurbished, and helped countless people fix their airplanes. Alan had a talent for building and creating. He was loved by many and had frequent visitors over the years. The shop was full of friends when he arrived home on the weekends. Alan’s love for the outdoors and creativity and love for projects will live on through his kids Scot, Ross, Jill, and Dara.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, kids Scot, Ross (Betty), Jill, and Dara Maunu (Jon), grandchildren Megan, Ryan, Derrick Sundeen (Jana), Seth (Rachel), Hannah Olson (Cassidy), Hailee Maunu, Gabe Maunu, Hope Maunu, and great-grandkids Jude Sundeen, Everett Sundeen, Jovie Sundeen, Winston Olson, brother Elray (Colleen) and many special family and friends.
He was preceded by his parents Rude and Marg Christenson and grandparents Howard and Nellie Inman and Ole and Randi Rose Christenson and sister-in-law Claudette.
The service to celebrate his life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Sheila Michaels officiating. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com
