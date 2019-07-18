Alan J. Rhein, 82, of Ely passed away on July 16, 2019, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
Alan was born in Ely on March 20, 1937, to George and Alice Rhein and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School and attended Ely Junior College. In 1958, he married Betty Koschak and together they raised two sons, Keith and Gregory and daughter Susan.
His work career began at the Ely Post Office. He then spent 26 years working for Reserve Mining. After retiring from Reserve Mining, he spent 10 years driving school bus for the Ely schools.
Alan was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church having served as a trustee, an elder and treasurer. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, trapping, hunting and camping. In his retirement, Alan enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife Betty of 61 years, sons Keith (Kay) Rhein of Coon Rapids and Gregory Rhein of Ely, daughter Susan (Wayne) Karge of Anchorage, AK.; grandchildren Bethany (Jeff) Brunton and their daughter Olivia; Matthew Rhein and friend Julia Balestriere; Jennifer (Keith) Brown and their sons Zachary and Quinton and Timothy Karge. He is also survived by sister-in-law Phyllis Olson and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother George (Duffy).
His memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 22nd at the First Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are with Kerntz Funeral Home.
