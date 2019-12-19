Alan Kratz (73) passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at his home, after a short, brave struggle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Al is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Kay, brothers Keith (Jeanette) and Roger (Jennifer), sisters Susan Gruwell (Mark) and Sheri Kratz Brown.He leaves four sons: Jason (Zoe), Cory (Sarah), Jeffrey (Tracy), and David Kratz, grandchildren: Rachael, Kyle and Daphne, and Mikomi Takaki who we love like our daughter.
Al was preceded in death by his Daughter, Rachael, and his parents, Raymond and Eileen Kratz.Al was a very quiet man, but was quick to laugh, raise one eyebrow to say “Really?”, and had a wonderful sense of humor. To those who knew him well, he was a fountain of knowledge on any engine, large or small, and could work out a solution for almost any situation he found himself in. He love, love, loved his wife of 43 years, his boys and his grandchildren first. Between his love of cars, speed, and model planes who can say which of those came first in his heart.Al was hired by the Illinois Bell Telephone Company in 1965. He retired from Illinois Bell/Ameritech, in 1997 after 32 years. He started his career as a lineman, then auto mechanic, and finished as a construction equipment mechanic and operator. He was a proud member of IBEW local 336 for those many years. His love of all things automotive and need for speed, led him to dirt track racing at Wilmot Speedway from 1985 to 1990. You could always spot his # 30 Hugger Orange “69” Chevy Nova by the Muppet character “Animal” in the rear window waving goodbye to the cars behind him.As the boys (Jason/Cory) grew up in the Round Lake area of Illinois, Al & Kay found both the time and energy to support their Boy Scout Troups and also welcomed several foster children into their home. He and Kay moved to Ely in 1996 to build their dream home on White Iron Lake. He went to work for Low Impact Excavators, followed by North Shore Mining/Cleveland Cliffs, retiring in 2015. Unless you know them very well, you would never know the depth of their generosity to both friends and strangers alike. If you needed a hand, it was given. If you needed a shoulder, it was there.He leaves behind those of us who love him, those who were befriended by him, and a large number of friends and neighbors who will never forget both his kindness and friendships. Men like Al will never come again! Exceptional people are fast disappearing and we will miss him terribly. We’d like to mention a few of the people who are close to us and whom we are honored to call friends. Several stopped by in Al’s last days to share stories of both his humor and kindnesses.
We were moved and will never forget: Wayne and Elaine Hartleben, Fran Church. Neil and Sue Maldeis, Steve and Liz Lampman, Mark James (MJ), Tracy and Dan Muhvich, Linnea Bambas, Lu MacMillan, Sue Lauer, and Kate Davies. Rest in Peace my love, my dad, my Grampa, my friend.
o
Per Al’s wishes there will be no services. We will honor Al with a Celebration of Life in February of 2020.
