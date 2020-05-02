Alethea Kathleen Jackson (Lyver) age 74 passed away peacefully in her sleep April 24th 2020. She was born January 21st 1946 in Fargo, ND to Lloyd and Florence Jivery
Alethea grew up in Hibbing, MN where she graduated high school and later went on to North Dakota Business College for accounting.
Alethea married her high school sweetheart Robert Jackson on April 30th 1966. They made their first home in Gilbert, MN eventually moving to Eagle Mountain, California in 1969 until returning to Eveleth, MN in 1975 and raising their 3 children. Aletheas marriage to Robert ended in divorce in 1980. She later met James Johnson and together had 2 children. She relocated to Fargo,ND in 1987 where she remained until her death.
Alethea enjoyed being outdoors, reading, crocheting, puzzles, church and having coffee and social hour with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and especially her time spent in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She will be remembered for her great cooking, baking and kind heart. She loved with everything she had.
Alethea is survived by her children, Russ Jackson San Diego, California, Dustin ( Amy) Jackson Eveleth, MN, Ericka ( Tracy) Hendrickson West Fargo, ND, Zachary ( Kristin) Johnson Las Vegas, NV Zolena ( Jorge) Johnson Fargo, ND. Sisters, Linda Brekke (Dennis) Moorehead, MN Claudia (Chuck) Skalsky Carlton, MN Sister in law Nancy Lyver Maple Grove, MN Maggie Jivery Tempe, AZ Brothers Keith (Cindy) Lyver Rochester, MN Craig Lyver, St. Cloud, MN and several nieces and nephews
Alethea was proceeded in death by her daughter in law Georgia Jackson, parents Lloyd Lyver, Art and Florence Jivery, Grandparents Claude and Nora Rogers, Siblings, Paul, Wesley, John Lyver and Curt Jivery. Sister in law Patricia Lyver, Nephew Bradley Lyver
Alethea will be dearly missed by all who knew her especially her 11 grandchildren Trinity, Sierra, Aubree, Rachel, Alyssa, Kayla, AJ, Gabriella, Audrianna, Jorge and Jonathan and 1 Great Grandchild Lilah Grace
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer.
