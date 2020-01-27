Alice Ida Satterfield, age 92 of Hot Lakes died Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. Luke’s Hospice. She was born May 12, 1927 in Wheaton, MN the daughter of Victor and Beda (Bonstrom) Hoaglund. Alice was married to Gilbert Burow in Pipestone, and was a longtime Minneapolis area resident; later she married Emil Satterfield and they lived in Minneapolis prior to moving to Hoyt Lakes in 1990. Ida was a career food server most notably at Jax Café in Northeast Minneapolis; where she was the requested server of choice for then seated Vice Presidents of the United States, Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes, and a member of the Hoyt Lakes Senior Citizen’s Club. Alice was a lifelong, avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards, and liked going out for fish fry.
Alice is survived by children: Gary Burow of Makinen and Cynthia (Tom) Luckcart of Crosby; sister: Mabel Johnson of St. Cloud, grandchildren: Troy Ende and Trent Ende of Minneapolis; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and siblings: Mary, Ben, Stanley, Clifford, Ellen, Hazel and Carol.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. Pastor Chuck Barnes will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 301 Kennedy Dr., Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
