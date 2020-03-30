Alice K. Skipper, age 92, died March 24, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. She previously lived in Parkville.
She was born in Raymond Minnesota on July 24, 1927 to Alvin and Elizabeth Enzenauer. She married Cmdr. James C Skipper on August 8, 1948 and they lived in several states as he traveled with his career. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
We send a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista for the wonderful care they provided and to Andrea and the staff of Essentia Health Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband James and her brothers Walter and Reuben Enzenauer.
She is survived by her son James (Angelyn) Skipper, and daughters Barbara (Allen) Nelson and Dr. Susan (Dale) Johnson. She has several loving grandchildren: Matthew Vuicich, Jamie Skipper, Michael (Rebecca) Skipper, Heather Nelson and fiancé Derrick Morehead, Travis Johnson and partner Zach Borden, Taylor Johnson and fiancé Daniel Thurner. Great grandchildren Grace and Wyatt Vuicich, Kayleigh and Hayden Skipper and Afton Alyce Morehead.
Alice will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial celebration will be done at a future date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefunerahomes.com.
