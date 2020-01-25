Alice Lorraine Taylor, age 85 of Tower died, Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Essentia Health Virginia Care Center. She was born January 31, 1934 in Van Etten, New York, the daughter of Henry and Karin (Roikka) Tuomi, and the family moved to rural Tower when Alice was a child. She was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School and Gustavus Adolphus College with a degree in education. Alice taught in Albert Lea, MN, Bryn Mawr, PA, and taught US Military children on bases in Germany and England prior to returning to Minnesota in 1966. She married Robert Taylor on July 1, 1966 and they made their home in Tower. Alice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower, their bible studies and served on the Church Council. She cherished time spent at the cabin on Lake Vermilion, enjoyed gardening and her flower beds, she was a good listener, and possessed an extreme amount of SISU.
Alice is survived by her sisters: Arliss Olson of Britt, Karin Von Sien of Duluth, and Kay Hanson of Tower; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert; brothers-in-law: Harold Olson and Robert Von Sien; and niece: Lisa Von Sien.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2020 in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate. A gathering time of family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Spring Inurnment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
